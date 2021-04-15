All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
ASWA Baseball and Softball Rankings: April 15, 2021

The latest state high school baseball and softball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
The latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings in baseball and softball: 

Softball 

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (32-2-1)

2. Fairhope (24-2)

3. Spain Park (24-5-1)

4. Bob Jones (24-3)

5. Thompson (30-5)

6. Austin (27-7)

7. Vestavia Hills (19-11)

8. Auburn (22-6)

9. Central-Phenix City (22-5)

10. Sparkman (17-4)

Others nominated: Albertville (16-10), Alma Bryant (13-6), Baker (10-17), Daphne (15-15), Dothan (28-7), Hoover (20-11), Oak Mountain (17-11), Theodore (24-8), Tuscaloosa County (20-15).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (29-7)

2. Helena (29-7)

3. Spanish Fort (26-4)

4. Springville (24-8)

5. Buckhorn (24-12)

6. Hazel Green (23-12)

7. Pell City (22-4-2)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (29-7)

9. Mortimer Jordan (11-13-1)

10. Baldwin County (10-5)

Others nominated: Chelsea (19-11), Chilton County (22-12), Cullman (17-9), Fort Payne (20-7), Hartselle (21-14), Muscle Shoals (20-2), Saraland (18-10), Scottsboro (15-10-1), Wetumpka (22-10).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (16-2-1)

2. Tallassee (18-8-2)

3. Brewbaker Tech (22-5)

4. Elmore County (24-8)

5. Hayden (25-5-1)

6. Ardmore (19-13)

7. Satsuma (22-6)

8. Corner (19-8)

9. Alexandria (21-9)

10. West Point (15-14-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (17-11-1), East Limestone (15-10-1), John Carroll (19-8), Lawrence County (21-15), Lincoln (19-18), Rehobeth (15-14).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (27-5)

2. Curry (33-7)

3. Cleburne County (21-9)

4. Northside (28-7)

5. Madison County (26-8)

6. North Jackson (21-13-1)

7. LAMP (19-7)

8. Dale County (17-15)

9. Etowah (24-7)

10. St. James (16-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (14-11), Cherokee County (13-9), Gordo (22-14-1), Madison Academy (14-2), Priceville (17-10-1), West Morgan (13-20), Wilson (18-12).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (19-6)

2. Plainview (25-4-1)

3. Houston Academy (24-4)

4. Pleasant Valley (23-12)

5. Mobile Christian (19-6)

6. Wicksburg (25-13)

7. Opp (26-9-1)

8. Oakman (13-8)

9. Winfield (23-11-1)

10. Danville (16-13)

Others nominated: Beulah (17-11), Childersburg (15-7), Collinsville (10-10-1), Elkmont (12-9-1), Geraldine (12-8-1), Ohatchee (18-11-1).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (18-5)

2. Sumiton Christian (19-9)

3. G.W. Long (16-2)

4. Hatton (19-13)

5. Mars Hill Bible (24-11)

6. Leroy (30-4)

7. Orange Beach (21-7)

8. Spring Garden (16-5)

9. Sand Rock (16-13-1)

10. Red Bay (17-9)

Others nominated: Falkville (12-14), Locust Fork (11-4), Vincent (17-6), West End (7-4).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (17-6)

2. Skyline (16-7)

3. Kinston (13-10)

4. South Lamar (17-10)

5. Holy Spirit (7-10)

6. Appalachian (10-3)

7. Belgreen (13-14)

8. Sweet Water (15-15)

9. Athens Bible (10-8)

10. Waterloo (10-16)

Others nominated: Berry (13-13), Cherokee (19-6), Millry (16-9), Woodland (14-15-2).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-7)

2. Macon East (36-14)

3. Clarke Prep (26-5)

4. Bessemer Academy (20-5)

5. Glenwood (24-13-1)

6. Hooper Academy (24-12)

7. Edgewood (20-14)

8. Southern Academy (22-4)

9. Lakeside (14-15)

10. Abbeville Christian (15-11)

Others nominated: None.

Baseball

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (25-2)

2. Auburn (25-2)

3. Central-Phenix City (26-3)

4. Florence (20-7)

5. Bob Jones (23-13)

6. James Clemens (23-12)

7. Vestavia Hills (19-9)

8. Dothan (21-6)

9. Sparkman (16-8)

10. Spain Park (19-10)

Others nominated: Enterprise (18-10), Grissom (18-11), Oak Mountain (17-14), Prattville (19-12), Smiths Station (20-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (24-4)

2. Oxford (23-5)

3. Helena (21-6)

4. Cullman (23-10)

5. Hartselle (21-10)

6. Saraland (20-7)

7. Chelsea (20-13)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9)

9. Gulf Shores (20-8)

10. Mortimer Jordan (28-4)

Others nominated: Calera (16-9), Eufaula (19-10), Hazel Green (20-15), Hueytown (25-9), Jasper (20-8), Southside-Gadsden (18-7), Spanish Fort (18-12), Stanhope Elmore (20-7), Wetumpka (20-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (30-4)

2. Andalusia (19-5)

3. Leeds (22-6)

4. Rehobeth (19-3)

5. UMS-Wright (17-8)

6. Madison Academy (22-9)

7. Shelby County (17-7)

8. Alexandria (17-7)

9. Lawrence County (17-9)

10. Holtville (20-8)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-12), Elmore County (17-7), Headland (13-6), Pike Road (17-7), St. Paul’s (12-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Gordo (18-4)

2. American Christian (21-11)

3. Mobile Christian (22-3)

4. West Limestone (24-5)

5. North Jackson (22-8)

6. Straughn (15-4)

7. Bibb County (18-7)

8. Alabama Christian (15-10-1)

9. Deshler (16-8)

10. Oneonta (17-5-1)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (14-12), Curry (16-9), Oak Grove (18-10), Priceville (17-12), St. James (19-8), Wilson (14-9).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (24-1)

2. Piedmont (22-4)

3. Fyffe (18-0)

4. Phil Campbell (24-3)

5. Bayside Academy (17-4)

6. Opp (17-5)

7. Hokes Bluff (14-5)

8. Providence Christian (16-9)

9. Winfield (21-10)

10. Houston Academy (19-7)

Others nominated: Childersburg (20-8), Danville (11-9), Elkmont (12-6), Geraldine (12-12), Lauderdale County (15-7), Ohatchee (14-8).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (19-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (18-6)

3. Spring Garden (18-10)

4. Ariton (17-8)

5. Decatur Heritage (22-5)

6. Mars Hill (17-13)

7. North Sand Mountain (11-3)

8. Ider (19-8)

9. Colbert County (25-7)

10. G.W. Long (12-10)

Others nominated: Falkville (17-9), Leroy (18-13), Sand Rock (12-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Lynn (16-2)

2. Brantley (14-7)

3. Sweet Water (16-10)

4. Bayshore Christian (16-7)

5. Maplesville (10-5)

6. Lindsay Lane (14-9)

7. Hackleburg (16-7)

8. Donoho (14-7)

9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)

10. Red Level (10-8)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-9), Covenant Christian (13-12), Florala (4-7), Sumiton Christian (10-16).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-4-1)

2. Glenwood (27-9)

3. Bessemer Academy (25-5)

4. Lowndes Academy (19-9)

5. Macon East (21-8)

6. Patrician (19-5)

7. Wilcox Academy (17-5)

8. Chambers Academy (21-6)

9. Morgan Academy (18-6)

10. Edgewood (14-13)

Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Jackson Academy (13-6-1), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1).

ASWA

