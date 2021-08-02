Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 2, 2021
Crimson Tide in the Olympics results
Track & Field:
United States Hammer Throw (Daniel Haugh), 12th place and 75.73m, advances to final
United States Men's High Jump Final (Shelby McEwen), 12th place, 2.27m
Canada Vault Final (Shallon Olsen), 7th place and 14.550
Golf:
United States (Justin Thomas) won the gold, and Thomas finished the Olympics with scores of 71, 70, 68, 65 to finished tied for 22nd overall and 10-under par.
Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule
Monday
• Track & Field:
Grenada Men's 400m (Kirani James), 6:05 a.m. (Peacock)
Canada Women's 400m (Natassha McDonald), 7:45 p.m. (NBC)
Trinidad & Tobago Men's 200m (Jereem Richards), 2, 7 p.m. (NBC)
Baseball:
United States (David Robertson) vs Japan, 5 a.m. (NBCSN)
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
33 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 2, 1985: At the SEC's first kickoff function in Birmingham, replacing the old Skywriter's Tour, Crimson Tide center Wes Neighbors predicted Alabama will be vastly improved over the previous year's disappointing 5-6 finish. It was the Crimson Tide’s first losing season since 1957. "We're tired of making excuses," he said. "It's payback time for Alabama." Neighbors was joined by Coach Ray Perkins and teammate Kerry Goode. – Bryant Museum
August 2, 2008: John Mark Stallings, son of former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings, died. John Mark, who was born with Down's syndrome and suffered from health problems related to a congenital heart defect, was 46.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got that first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it, man. You’re here.
“I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there put every bit of yourself into every single play.
“Every single play.
"You never know when it might be your last.
“Roll Tide!” – former defensive back Eddie Jackson, a quote on the wall inside the Crimson Tide football facility