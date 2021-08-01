ASWA 2021 Preseason High School Football Rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association held its initial poll for the 2021 season

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276

2. Hoover; 11-2; 191

3. Auburn; 11-2; 188

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171

5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140

6. Theodore; 10-2; 112

7. Daphne; 10-2; 77

8. Austin; 8-3; 58

9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45

10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268

2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207

3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192

4. Opelika; 9-3; 140

5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102

7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91

8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57

9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41

10. Oxford; 11-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. St. Paul's (23); 15-0; 276

2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182

3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161

4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152

5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133

6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102

7. Leeds; 9-3; 99

8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82

9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31

10. Russellville; 10-3; 28

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246

2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203

3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196

4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157

5. Williamson; 7-4; 122

6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68

7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66

8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60

9. Vigor; 5-5; 58

10. Etowah; 9-4; 48

Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270

2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177

4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121

5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118

6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81

7. Plainview; 10-2; 80

8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68

9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58

10. Opp; 8-4; 55

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255

2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223

3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169

4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158

5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131

6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105

7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74

8. Elba; 6-4; 62

9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53

10. Falkville; 8-3; 43

Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261

2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192

3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186

4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162

5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143

6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130

7. Millry; 8-3; 86

8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52

9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38

10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33

Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts

1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276

2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198

3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186

4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160

5. Chambers Aca.; 12-1; 141

6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86

8. Macon-East; 8-5; 66

9. Patrician; 8-2; 42

10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1.