Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 21, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Volleyball: Alabama at Samford (exhibition), 2 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide results:
No games scheduled
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Just A Minute: 5 Keys to Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage
- All Things CW: Alabama AD Greg Byrne Again Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place
- Recruiting Corner: 2022 Alabama Football and Basketball Targets Closer to Decision Dates
- Photos: Alabama Football Approaches Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp
- Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Fish Get Saturdays Off
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
14 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
Which Alabama football team holds the program record for most All-American selections in a single season?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Keep your head up; act like a champion.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.