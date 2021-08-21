August 21, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Special to BamaCentral

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Alabama at Samford (exhibition), 2 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide results:

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ... 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

14 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Which Alabama football team holds the program record for most All-American selections in a single season?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Keep your head up; act like a champion.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this ...

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant in his practice tower
