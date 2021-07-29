Live Updates from the 2021 NBA Draft

Live picks and analysis as the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft gets underway on Thursday in Brooklyn

First Round Live Updates:

(updates will be in descending order to preserve pick order)

The Detroit Pistons are officially on the clock with the first overall pick, and have five minutes until the announcement is made.

Pick No. 1: With the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select guard Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State.

Cunningham was long considered the 'lock' to go number one overall in this year's draft. He's a 6-foot-7 player who primarily played point guard as the Cowboys' best scorer, and best distributor.

Pick No. 2: The Houston Rockets select guard Jalen Green of G-League Ignite with the second overall pick.

Green was an interesting prospect who rose quickly as draft day approached. He's a 6-foot-5, maybe 6-foot-6 guard who has traits of both point and shooting guards.

The analysts on ESPN's draft set compared him to Zach Levine, but he's a "better scorer at this point," according to analyst Richard Jefferson.

Pick No. 3: The Cleveland Cavaliers select Evan Mobley, the freshman big man of Southern Cal.

"Evan Mobley is a future star." - Jay Bilas

According to Kendrick Perkins, Mobley needs to "buy in" to being a post presence and player, though Bilas says his outside shot is strong given his 7-foot frame.

The Toronto Raptors are on the clock with the fourth overall pick.

Pick No. 4: The Toronto Raptors select forward Scottie Barnes of FSU.

Draft Day Information

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

When: 7 p.m. CT, Thursday.

TV: ABC, ESPN.

Online: WatchESPN app.

Red Carpet

The players participating in this year's draft are being introduced, and we're minutes away from NBA commissioner Adam Silver beginning action in Brooklyn.

The 2020-21 NCAA National Champions, the Baylor Bears:

The 2021 NBA Draft class:

Alabama Projections

Three Crimson Tide players declared for this year's draft: freshman Josh Primo, senior John Petty, and senior Herb Jones. Here are the scouting reports for each, including where they are expected to land:

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has Primo being taken by the Houston Rockets with the 24th overall pick.

Jones, meanwhile, according to SI draft analyst, is projected to land to the Atlanta Hawks with the 48th overall pick.

Lastly, Petty, the in-state product, is the only one not ranked in SI's list of top 80 draft prospects.

