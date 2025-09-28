Instant Analysis: No. 17 Alabama 24, No. 5 Georgia 21
ATHENS, Ga.–– Different head coach, same result. Alabama still has the upperhand over Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs whether it is Nick Saban or Kalen DeBoer patrolling the sidelines for the Crimson Tide.
With Saturday night's 24-21 victory over No. 5 Georgia, DeBoer improves to 2-0 against the Bulldogs. In both matchups, Alabama was underdog and snapped long winning streaks of Georgia's.
"Great team win for our guys," DeBoer said after the victory. "Credit to Georgia, they're a great team. Just proud of the way our guys came out and fought. You can't overstate what our guys have been doing just as far as every day trying to get better, and that's what it's about. They were focused and knew they were going to have to play four quarters, and it took every second of it. Finding a way to win."
Alabama wanted to start fast on the road, and it was able to on Saturday inside Sanford Stadium, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. The Crimson Tide led 24-14 at halftime after a well-executed two-minute drive led by quarterback Ty Simpson.
A missed field goal to open the second half killed some of Alabama's momentum, especially when Georgia marched right down the field to cut the Tide lead to 24-21. But the defense held strong and made the plays it needed to late in the second half, and the offense got the key conversion on third down of the final drive of the game to seal the victory.
Alabama is still playing turnover-free football offensively, and Bray Hubbard and Deontae Lawson combined for a forced fumble and recovery in the first half, which led to three points on offense. The defense struggled to stop the run, and Alabama struggled to establish the run, but both side of the ball made the plays when it needed to in order to ensure the road victory.
The Crimson Tide improves to 3-1 (1-0 SEC) on the season, picking up a great win for its College Football Playoff resume. Georgia drops to 3-1 (1-1 SEC.) Next up for the Crimson Tide is the opportunity for a revenge game against the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham, Will Miller and Hunter De Siver share their final thoughts and takeawys from inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia after the Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs.