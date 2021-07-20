Nick Saban of Bryce Young's NIL Deals: "It's Almost Seven Figures"

Alabama coach Nick Saban discussed NIL, and how quarterback Bryce Young has capitalized on the recently-passed legislation.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama's presumptive starter in 2021, is yet to start a game of college football. But he's already earned close to $1 million in off-field endorsement deals.

Via NIL legislation, Young has approached seven figures before taking an official snap as the Crimson Tide's starting signal caller.

"Our quarterback has approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn't even played yet," Saban said at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention, according to 247Sports. "If I told you what it is ... it's almost seven figures."

Young signed with CAA following the passing of NIL legislation, and being that it's one of the top agencies in the country, he's been assisted in efforts to capitalize on the recently-granted opportunity given to NCAA student-athletes.

Playing at Alabama, a program that attracts national attention, and arriving as one of the nation's top prep passers, Young has built a following, via social media and otherwise, that's propelled him into being an intriguing name come the start of the 2021 college football season.

After sitting behind now-New England Patriot Mac Jones during the Crimson Tide's undefeated 2020 national championship campaign, he's assumed to be the starter following Jones' departure from the program.

On Tuesday, California native and former high school teammate, Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels, talked about the expected success Young is to have at Alabama while representing a cross-division rival at SEC Media Days.

"He's a stud," Daniels said. "He's a star player. When I had left Mater Dei, and they got Bryce, I had known Bryce since he was an eighth grader, I was a seventh grader. I knew back then that he was a special player. Honestly, when Mater Dei got him, I was excited."

The two quarterbacks wouldn't see each other until a potential matchup in the SEC Championship in December.

Meanwhile, Saban and Alabama are scheduled to speak Wednesday at SEC Media Days.