Georgia QB J.T. Daniels on Bryce Young "He's a Star Player"

The Bulldogs quarterback was the starter for Mater Dei High School ahead of Young prior to his graduation.

HOOVER, Ala. — When it comes to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, consider Georgia's J.T. Daniels an expert.

When Daniels graduated from Mater Dei High School in the state of California and headed to play football at USC, Young was a rising star — as well as his replacement.

At the 2021 SEC Football Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel on Tuesday, Daniels took the opportunity to express his excitement for his former teammate.

"He's a stud," Daniels said. "He's a star player. When I had left Mater Dei, and they got Bryce, I had known Bryce since he was an eighth grader, I was a seventh grader. I knew back then that he was a special player. Honestly, when Mater Dei got him, I was excited.

"I told MaxPreps that he would be the best quarterback in the country by the time he was a junior in high school because I'd seen him play and I think he's a really good player. I expect a lot of success for Bryce."

At Mater Dei, Young was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the state of California during his senior season. In total, he threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns. Through his four years, he totaled 13,520 yards and 152 touchdowns.

Last season, Young spent his time as backup to Mac Jones but saw action in nine games. He attempted 22 passes and completed 13 for 156 yards and one touchdown.

With Jones heading to the NFL to join the New England Patriots, 2021 signals Young's first season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. At the 2021 A-Day Game, Young completed 25 of 46 passes for 333 yards and one touchdown.

Daniels isn't the only quarterback from the state of California at this year's SEC Media Days. While Young will not be in attendance for Alabama, Ole Miss' Matt Corral was also in attendance to represent the Rebels.

"Yeah, from that area, from like a probably 40-, 50-mile area, you got C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, Matt at Ole Miss, Bryce, DJ [Uiagalelei]— there's a lot of guys from that area. Just a really good couple of classes, I guess."

Between Daniels, Young and Corral, a total of three SEC starting quarterbacks hail from the state of California. While Daniels and Young are seeing their first season as starting Week 1 for their respective programs, Corral will be entering his second season as the top starter.

This story will be updated with video and quotes from Corral.