BamaCentral 22 for '22: What is Alabama’s Biggest Weakness for the Coming Season?

The Crimson Tide doesn't have many holes, but there are still a few concerns heading into the season.

After falling one win short of adding a 19th national title last season, Alabama will look to rebound and take the next step this year. The Crimson Tide returns a loaded roster, including reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young and a rebuilt offense as well as one of the most talented defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time, BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham will discuss 22 topics and questions concerning the 2022 season.

After discussing Alabama’s biggest strength Monday, we continue our series by examining the Crimson Tide’s biggest weakness for the coming season.

Blackwell's take

Heading into 2022, Alabama’s offensive line was likely the cause for the most concern for Crimson Tide fans. After the A-Day Game, their concerns were realized to an even greater extent.

Alabama surrendered 15 total sacks between its first- and second-string offensive lines as quarterbacks were hurried on 10 occasions by the Crimson Tide’s imposing pass rush. That being said, the struggles weren’t without some valid reasons.

The unit as a whole was shorthanded through the spring, with center Darrian Dalcourt out with a shoulder injury and guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. having a separated shoulder injury from the Cotton Bowl. Alabama was also without Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen, who wasn’t with the team in the spring and joined over the summer.

Along with missing key players, the o-line was also having to adjust to new coach Eric Wolford, who replaced Doug Marrone at the position. Like Marrone, Wolford brings both college and NFL experience with him, which should be a positive note for the ears of Alabama fans.

With all of that being said, the offensive line remains an uncertainty heading into 2022. It might be a tad early to call it a certified ‘weakness’, but concern for the unit is certainly warranted after a less-than-stellar 2021.

It might not be all doom and gloom, per se, but when taking a look at all of the other highly-talented position groups that Alabama is fielding this year, the offensive line currently looks to be the area that needs the most improvement.

Tsoukalas' take

Had it not been for his no-contact jersey, Bryce Young would have been in for a world of pain this spring. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was tapped down 10 times in the backfield during Alabama’s A-Day game in April. That came after he spent the majority of the spring dodging defenders who routinely broke through the Crimson Tide’s porous offensive front throughout camp.

As Joey pointed out, Alabama was without Steen as well as two key linemen from last year’s unit in Dalcourt and Ekiyor. Still, there are plenty of red flags poking up out of the trenches for the Tide moving forward.

Alabama is coming off a national championship game defeat to Georgia in which it allowed the Bulldogs to rack up four sacks and nine tackles for a loss. That was with top-five pick Evan Neal still anchoring the line at left tackle.

While there’s reason for concern, the sky isn’t necessarily falling in Tuscaloosa, Ala., just yet.

Steen isn’t likely to match Neal’s production at left tackle, but the three-year SEC starter should offer capable blindside protection for Young. Javion Cohen figures to improve in his second year as a starter at left guard, while the same can be said about either Dalcourt or Seth McLaughlin at center. Meanwhile, five-star sophomore J.C. Latham will likely be an upgrade over Chris Owens at right tackle after the departing veteran underwent a frustrating final season with the Crimson Tide last year. Ekiyor headlines the line at right guard and should also provide a much-needed veteran presence to the unit.

If that group comes together, Alabama has the firepower to be potent on offense. If not, Young could be in for a long and painful season.

Windham's take

Throughout the spring, the two position groups Nick Saban most spoke about lacking depth were the offensive line and tight ends. Consequently, these appear to be the two weakest areas of the 2022 Alabama football team.

Joey and Tony have already hit on the offensive line and why that group could be a problem for the Crimson Tide, so I'll take a look at the tight ends. Last year was a record-breaking year for tight end Cameron Latu with 410 yards and eight touchdowns, and the good news for Alabama fans is that he is returning. The bad news is that there are major question marks at the position behind Latu.

The only other scholarship tight end on the roster with a college reception is sophomore Robbie Ouzts, and he had just one catch for eight yards a year ago. Ouzts is also utilized more at the H-back position, and is not necessarily going to be a major pass-catching threat.

Alabama missed out on the nation's top tight end in the class of 2022 according to SI All-American when Jaleel Skinner flipped his commitment from Alabama to Miami right after the Early Signing Day back in December. This means the Crimson Tide will be turning toward some new faces including freshmen Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis Jr. plus junior college transfer Miles Kitselman. Niblack is more of a hybrid player at tight end and receiver, and Lewis was the last addition to the signing class back on National Signing Day in February before Alabama added Kitselman in May which opens the door for a lot of guys to prove their value throughout the summer and fall.

While the tight end group specifically may be a weakness, it does not mean it's a major problem for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will still have Bryce Young under center surrounded by talented and speedy receivers, plus a deep stable of running backs. With the rest of the playmakers on offense, Alabama might not need much from the tight ends, but it is still an area the staff will have to develop depth this season.