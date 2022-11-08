Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's season-opening win from Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 3-point shots weren't falling, but Alabama basketball more than made up for it in the season opener Monday night. 

The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide beat Longwood 75-54 inside Coleman Coliseum in front of a crowd of over 10,000 basketball fans. 

It was an impressive night for several players making their Crimson Tide debuts. Freshmen Rylan Griffen and Brandon Miller led Alabama in scoring with 14 points each. In total, four players finished with double-digit scoring, including freshman guard Jaden Bradley and transfer guard Mark Sears. Miller and Sears also finished with double-doubles. 

Alabama struggled from beyond the arc, shooting a mere 10.7% on 28 attempts. The team also turned the ball over 19 times, which head coach Nate Oats wants to see improved moving forward. But what the Crimson Tide lacked in offense, it more than made up for on the glass. Alabama finished with 67 rebounds, much higher than last year's season high of 52.

"I think you can tell we’re going to be much improved defensively with some more length and size out there," Oats said after the game.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is another home game on Friday. Alabama will host Liberty Friday at 7 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Check out the video above as Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down and provide more analysis on Alabama basketball's season-opening win over Longwood from the court at Coleman Coliseum. 

See also:

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

Alabama Basketball Outpaces Longwood, Wins Season Opener 75-54

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) heads to the locker room after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
USATSI_19382128
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) jumps to shoot as Longwood Lancers forward Jesper Granlund (35) attempts to block him at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game
All Things Bama

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
110722_WBB_DavisBr_AlabamaAM_CL3862
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Picked Up Where She Left Off in Season-Opening Victory

By Blake Byler
Nov 4, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; A Longwood Lancers player blocks Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) as he drives the ball against the Longwood Lancers at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum. Basketball Alabama Men Vs Longwood
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Outpaces Longwood, Wins Season Opener 75-54

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs guard Darian Burgin (0) goes after Alabama Crimson Tide guard JaMya Mingo-Young (4) as she drives the ball at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener over Alabama A&M, 98-51

By Joe Schatz
Alabama soccer reaction to NCAA selection show
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Mason Smith
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alcohol and Fans Rushing Fields a Toxic, Disastrous Combination: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh