BamaCentral Courtside: No. 7 Alabama 84, Ole Miss 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With storms swirling around the state, it was Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide lighting up the court inside Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night.

Miller had 17 points as No. 7 Alabama rolled to an 84-62 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels for the first home SEC game of the season. It's the 13th time in 14 games that Miller has finished in double figures for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was pleased with the lack of turnovers (season low of seven), but not as pleased with the lack of rebounds, particularly in the second half. The Rebels outrebounded Alabama 28 to 18 after halftime. He also wants to see his team finish stronger after building up big leads.

"All in all, happy with the guys," Oats said after the game. "I thought the ball movement took care of it, and then guys made shots. It was a good night overall. We've just got to clean up a few things."

After losing to Gonzaga, the Crimson Tide has won three games in a row by double digits.

For the third straight year, Alabama opens SEC play with a 2-0 record and will look to make it three straight wins when the Kentucky Wildcats come into town Saturday at noon on ESPN.

Check out the video above as Austin Hannon and Katie Windham break down Alabama's win over Ole Miss.

