Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 7 Alabama 84, Ole Miss 62

The BamaCentral crew breaks down the Crimson Tide's 22-point win over the Rebels from Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With storms swirling around the state, it was Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide lighting up the court inside Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night. 

Miller had 17 points as No. 7 Alabama rolled to an 84-62 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels for the first home SEC game of the season. It's the 13th time in 14 games that Miller has finished in double figures for the Crimson Tide. 

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was pleased with the lack of turnovers (season low of seven), but not as pleased with the lack of rebounds, particularly in the second half. The Rebels outrebounded Alabama 28 to 18 after halftime. He also wants to see his team finish stronger after building up big leads. 

"All in all, happy with the guys," Oats said after the game. "I thought the ball movement took care of it, and then guys made shots. It was a good night overall. We've just got to clean up a few things."

After losing to Gonzaga, the Crimson Tide has won three games in a row by double digits. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the third straight year, Alabama opens SEC play with a 2-0 record and will look to make it three straight wins when the Kentucky Wildcats come into town Saturday at noon on ESPN. 

Check out the video above as Austin Hannon and Katie Windham break down Alabama's win over Ole Miss. 

See also:

No. 7 Alabama Basketball Blows Out Ole Miss to Open Home SEC Slate with Win

Alabama Eliminates Turnover Problem in Rout of Ole Miss

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark Sears - Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Eliminates Turnover Problem in Rout of Ole Miss

By Blake Byler
Noah Gurley vs Ole Miss
All Things Bama

No. 7 Alabama Basketball Blows Out Ole Miss to Open Home SEC Slate with Win

By Katie Windham
Alabama kicker Will Reichard
All Things Bama

Alabama K Will Reichard Changes Mind, Comes Back for Fifth Season

By Katie Windham
SEC logo at Bryant-Denny Stadium
All Things Bama

SEC Proves Once Again It Can Beat Up Your Conference: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

By Mason Smith
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

Who Will Be A Big Contributor For Alabama Football Next Season: Just A Minute

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Piddin' Pounds
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Puddin' Pounds

By Anthony Sisco