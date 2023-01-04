Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Basketball vs. Ole Miss

Stats, score updates and analysis of Alabama's SEC home opener against the Rebels.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball team will take the court for the first time in 2023 as the Crimson Tide play its first conference home game in Coleman Coliseum against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Alabama, ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, currently sit at 11-2 (1-0 SEC) looks to stay unbeaten at home. 

Live Updates

Pregame

  • After playing his first game for the Crimson Tide last time out against Mississippi State, Dom Welch is going through warmups. 
  • Darius Miles, who was out last game with a personal matter, is not with the team during warmups. 

How to Watch Ole Miss at Alabama

Who: Ole Miss (8-5) No. 8 Alabama (11-2)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum.

TV: SEC Network

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last Meeting: Junior guard Jaden Shackelford scored a career-high 30 points on the strength of a career-high-tying eight 3-pointers leading Alabama to an impressive 97-83 win on Feb. 9, 2022. The Crimson Tide shot single game season-best marks of 60 percent (36-of-60) from the field and 63.6 percent (14 of 22) from beyond the arc. Alabama also had a season-high 23 assists on its 36 made baskets. Shackelford knocked down 8-of-13 3-pointers to lead the charge as four Crimson Tide players recorded double figures in the victory. Freshman JD Davison had 18 points and eight assists off the bench while senior Keon Ellis (13) and graduate transfer Noah Gurley (10) also reached double figures on the night. Ole Miss was led by Jarkel Joiner's 33 points.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide opened SEC play last Wednesday with a 78-67 victory at Mississippi State. Alabama had four players score in double-figures, led by Mark Sears with a game-high 20 points. Brandon Miller recorded his second straight double-double and third of the season scoring 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds against the Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide used a 7-0 run early in the second half to take their first double digit lead of the game (47-36) with 14:46 left in the game. The Tide's offense continued to find its rhythm throughout the second half, jumping out to a 17-point lead (70-53), its largest lead of the game with just over five minutes left in the game. The Bulldogs were able to climb back and cut the Tide's lead to single-digits with 2:38 left in the game but Alabama was quickly able to regain its double-digit lead and come away with the victory.

Last time out, Ole Miss: Ole Miss was able to keep pace with the visitors throughout the second half and got to within two points with one minute to play, but came up short against No. 7 Tennessee 63-59 on Wednesday at the SJB Pavilion. Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with a season-best 18 points, going a perfect 4-4 from the 3-point line. The junior became just the eighth Rebel in school history to shoot a perfect 100 percent from 3-point range in a game with a minimum of four attempts, which was last accomplished by Devontae Shuler when he went 5-5 on Dec. 10, 2020 against Jackson State. For the fifth time this season, Myles Burns led the team in rebounds with six. Amaree Abram chipped in 10 points for the Rebels coming off the bench.

Alabama leaders:

  • Scorer: Brandon Miller (19.3)
  • Rebounder Noah Clowney (8.8)
  • Assists Jahvon Quinerly (4.1)

Ole Miss leaders:

  • Scorer: Matthew Murrell (14.8)
  • Rebounder: Myles Burns (6.8)
  • Assists: Matthew Murrell (2.5)

