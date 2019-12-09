Alex Reese the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He came pretty close to not playing in the game.

After being held out of practice all week due to a foot injury suffered during Alabama's recent holiday tournament in the Bahamas, Alex Reese scored 15 points to help lead the Crimson Tide's victory of Stephen F. Austin last week.

Reese, who had been a protective boot and only done some limited skill work the day before the game, shot 5-from-9 from the floor and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Coming into Friday's game the junior forward had started just four of Alabama's seven games, and was averaging 6.4 points. He was 7 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Reese was one of five players who reached double-digits in scoring against the Lumberjacks, with freshman Jaden Shackelford having 17, including going 10-of-11 from the foul line.

Also considered ...

• Shackelford. He's third in team scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game.

• Jasmine Walker recorded her first double-double of the season to lift the women's basketball team past Colgate, 72-52. The junior had 16 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

• Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis led women's basketball against Iowa State with 20 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field.

• Swimmer Zane Waddell won the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 48.14, and led a top-four sweep in the 50 freestyle, going 20.26 during a dual-meet at Auburn. Waddell also led off the Tide’s winning 200 medley relay to open the meet, combining with freshman Derek Maas, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomore Jonathan Berneburg to clock a 1:27.59.