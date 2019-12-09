Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alex Reese the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Player of the Week

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He came pretty close to not playing in the game. 

After being held out of practice all week due to a foot injury suffered during Alabama's recent holiday tournament in the Bahamas, Alex Reese scored 15 points to help lead the Crimson Tide's victory of Stephen F. Austin last week. 

Reese, who had been a protective boot and only done some limited skill work the day before the game, shot 5-from-9 from the floor and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range. 

Coming into Friday's game the junior forward had started just four of Alabama's seven games, and was averaging 6.4 points. He was 7 of 28 from beyond the arc. 

Reese was one of five players who reached double-digits in scoring against the Lumberjacks, with freshman Jaden Shackelford having 17, including going 10-of-11 from the foul line.

Also considered ... 

• Shackelford. He's third in team scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. 

• Jasmine Walker recorded her first double-double of the season to lift the women's basketball team past Colgate, 72-52. The junior had 16 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. 

• Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis led women's basketball against Iowa State with 20 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field. 

• Swimmer Zane Waddell won the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 48.14, and led a top-four sweep in the 50 freestyle, going 20.26 during a dual-meet at Auburn. Waddell also led off the Tide’s winning 200 medley relay to open the meet, combining with freshman Derek Maas, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomore Jonathan Berneburg to clock a 1:27.59.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Butch Jones a Strong Candidate for Colorado State Job

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide analyst Butch Jones and former Tennessee head coach up for Colorado State job

Alabama Commitment Bryce Young Headlines Inaugural SI All-American Team

Christopher Walsh
0

Mater Dei High School quarterback leads the first SI All-American team

Alabama Rowing Beginning to find its Rhythm

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide has conference title, NCAA championships on horizon as it continues to make strides

Anfernee Jennings Will Play in the Senior Bowl

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide linebacker the third Alabama player to agree to play in showcase event for NFL scouts and officials

Documentary Includes Moment Nick Saban Voices Displeasure With Some Former Assistant Coaches

Christopher Walsh
0

Nick Saban doesn't like how some of his former assistant coaches tried to raid the Crimson Tide

Alabama Tops All Teams With All-SEC Selections by the Associated Press

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide has five first-team picks, 11 overall for All-SEC honors

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Joey Blackwell
0

Check out how the top teams in the SEC stack up after the first complete week of December comes to a close

2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected

Cary L. Clark
0

More juniors are considering returning than first expected

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9. 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Despite Rankings, Citrus Bowl to Feature Powerhouses Alabama, Michigan

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide set to square off with the Wolverines on Jan. 1