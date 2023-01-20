BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Alabama Basketball Looks Destined to be a No. 1 Seed

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Clay and Joe kick off the spring semester be recapping all that had happened with Alabama basketball since students left for winter break. Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, the Crimson Tide have all the makings of a national championship contender and the two discuss if a No. 1 seed is on the horizon for Nate Oats and his squad.

Then, they ask a very interesting question: "Is Brandon Miller proving to be the best player to ever lace them up for Alabama?" With the numbers he has been putting up, it is definitely a question worth asking.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

