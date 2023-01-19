Skip to main content

Miles Darius Formally Hires Tuscaloosa-Based Attorneys, New Statement Issued

Former Alabama basketball player facing capital murder charges to be defended by the Turner Law Group, which specializes in criminal defense.

Former University of Alabama basketball player Miles Darius has formally changed attorneys, who issued a new statement to media on Wednesday.

As first reported by BamaCentral on Tuesday, Darius has hired the Tuscaloosa-based Turner Law Group, which specializes in criminal defense. 

“Darius, his family, and all of us at Turner Law Group first and foremost want to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris,” the new statement read. “This is a tragic and sad situation and our hearts go out to all of those who have been hurt by her death. Darius is distraught over this situation and deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Harris.

“Darius is also saddened by any negative light shed on the University of Alabama, his coaches, his teammates and his family, all of whom have been positive influences in his life. Darius and his family appreciate all who have shown their concern, offered prayers and tried to help him during this difficult time and asks that all keep Ms. Harris’s loved ones in your prayers.

“In light of statements made by the media and other people who were not present or otherwise have a personal interest in the outcome of this case that are contrary to the limited evidence previously released by local law enforcement, we encourage everyone to withhold judgment.

“Darius will be represented by Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin, and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group. As our investigation is ongoing, we will be making no further statements at this time.”

Miles was initially represented by the Birmingham law firm Boles Holmes White LLC, which issued a statement on Sunday: 

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm's own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time."

However, on Tuesday court records indicated that Miles provided the gun Michael Lynn Davis allegedly used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miles and Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder early Sunday morning after Harris was fatally shot inside a vehicle near the University of Alabama campus. 

Turner told AL.com that Miles was unaware of the initial statement. 

Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis

