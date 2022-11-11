BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Alabama Football Looks to Finish Strong, Freshman Shine in Basketball Opener

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Joe and Clay begin by discussing Alabama's loss to LSU and what went wrong for the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. Then, they discuss what there's left to play for in the regular season and what areas the team can improve in to finish the season on a high note.

Finally, they analyze Alabama basketball's win over Longwood and the key takeaways from the opening game of the season. How special can this freshman class be? Can this team improve on last year's results? With almost a completely new roster, finding consistency will be key before the team heads into SEC play.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

See Also:

Nick Saban's Message to Fans: 'Think About Building, Not Tearing Down'

Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

Tired Legs Shouldn't Be A Problem For Alabama Soccer

Nick Saban: We Have to be Able to Handle 'Oh s***' Moments

Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? Check out SI Tickets.