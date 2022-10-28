Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: BYE Week Thoughts, CFB Midseason Awards, Alabama Basketball Preview

Joe Schatz and Clay Miller discuss the state of Alabama's football team while on their BYE week and preview what to expect from the Alabama men's basketball team.
Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this week's episode, co-hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller discuss the Alabama football team and what they need to work on during their BYE week. With two extremely important games against LSU and Ole Miss on the horizon, they analyze what it will take from the Crimson Tide to come out on top in the SEC West. 

Then, Joe and Clay give their midseason college football awards including the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year. Does Bryce Young have any chance at winning in consecutive years?

Finally, with the basketball season quickly approaching, they give a quick preview of what to expect from the Alabama men's team in the 2022-2023 season. 

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide women s head coach Kristy Curry speaks to the media during the SEC Women s media days.
