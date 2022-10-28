BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: BYE Week Thoughts, CFB Midseason Awards, Alabama Basketball Preview

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this week's episode, co-hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller discuss the Alabama football team and what they need to work on during their BYE week. With two extremely important games against LSU and Ole Miss on the horizon, they analyze what it will take from the Crimson Tide to come out on top in the SEC West.

Then, Joe and Clay give their midseason college football awards including the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year. Does Bryce Young have any chance at winning in consecutive years?

Finally, with the basketball season quickly approaching, they give a quick preview of what to expect from the Alabama men's team in the 2022-2023 season.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

