Alabama Defenders Not Letting One Game Define Them

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after giving up the highest points total since 1907, the Alabama defense was one play away from pitching a shutout against Mississippi State.

Alabama junior defensive back Brian Branch called it a good test of the team's character after the 52-49 loss at Tennessee.

"For us to come out there and play like we did, I feel like that means we still fight," Branch said Tuesday. "It shows that we're not gonna let one game determine how good this defense is. We know we have to improve on the little things, the penalties. I feel like everybody just does their job, one game at at time, we can be that defense that I know we can be."

The defense held the SEC's passing leader Will Rogers to a season-low completion percentage of just 50 percent. Until the final drive of the game, Rogers was also on pace to have a season low in yardage.

The Crimson Tide defenders combined for four sacks, seven quarterback hurries and 15 pass breakups.

Leading up to the game, players shared that there was a lot of anger and frustration among the defense after what had happened at Tennessee. Outside linebacker Chris Braswell said Tuesday the Mississippi State game was a challenge to the pride of the defense to see how they would respond after giving up 52 points.

"It definitely was a challenge," Braswell said. "We had to get back to the little things clean up penalties, clean up the mental errors, the missed tackles and just overall improve as a whole defense. I think we did a pretty good job with that."

After having a season high in team penalties against the Volunteers, the defense was only called for two penalties Saturday. Both were pass interference calls on Mississippi State's final drive of the game.

The defense along with the entire team get a week to rest, recover and refocus for the final stretch of the regular season with the bye weekend this Saturday. Coming out of the bye, Alabama will have back-to-back road tests at LSU and Ole Miss— the two teams tied at the top of the SEC West with the Crimson Tide— before wrapping up the season at home with Austin Peay and Auburn.

"It's just one game at a time," Branch said. "As long as we keep on moving forward, I feel like the rest of these four games are going to be good.”



