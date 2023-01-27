Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma

Joe and Clay discuss who could replace Bill O'Brien and then analyze the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown against the Sooners on the hardwood.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral network!

On this episode, Joe and Clay discuss the offensive coordinator opening at Alabama with the announcement that Bill O'Brien will be leaving for the New England Patriots. Who are some of the top names and what kind of offense is Saban looking to implement next season?

Then the attention shifts to the basketball court, and Clay and Joe preview Alabama's upcoming matchup against Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. After a close win against Mississippi State, will Alabama continue their winning streak on the road? With the Crimson Tide now having risen to the No. 2 team in the country, it will certainly be a hostile in Norman and will be another good test for Nate Oats and his squad.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

