Skip to main content
BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Evan Neal Go No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft?

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Evan Neal Go No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft?

Once a favorite to become the top pick, the Alabama offensive lineman has dropped in recent mock drafts.

Once a favorite to become the top pick, the Alabama offensive lineman has dropped in recent mock drafts.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we discuss whether or not Evan Neal will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Gallery: Evan Neal

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) celebrates the win over the Cincinnati Bearcats after the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108.
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) gets into the face mask of Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Running Backs

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
Tommy Suitts
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Basketball Player, Assistant Coach, Tommy Suitts Passes Away

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover Chuck Davis, March 29, 2004
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Kaylee Tow celebrates an out
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Gets Its First SEC Sweep of the Season at South Carolina

By Clayton Connick22 hours ago
Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell
Recruiting

Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell Includes Alabama in his Top 5

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Montana Fouts and Alabama infield
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Has Montana Fouts Found Her Mojo Again in the Circle?

By Tony TsoukalasMar 28, 2022
Sarah Ashlee Barker
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker

By Clayton ConnickMar 28, 2022