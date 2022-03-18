Baseball Set to Open SEC Play Against Florida

The Crimson Tide and Gators will meet for the 122nd time in series history on Friday evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

There are three things that every Alabama baseball will need to know for this weekend's three game series against Florida, to open SEC play.

1] The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans.

With the university on spring break, the same rules apply as with students. Coolers and dogs are allowed through Game 6.

2] Saturday will be Alabama’s ‘Alumni Game’ as the program recognizes the 25-year anniversary of the 1996 and 1997 teams that reached the College World Series.

Former players on both rosters will be honored with a pregame ceremony.

The Saturday game will also feature a commemorative hat giveaway to the first 250 fans through the gates, featuring a retro logo recognizing the ‘96 and ‘97 College World Series.

Now for the bad news ...

3] Alabama is looking to snap a 10-game winning streak against Florida.

"Real excited for the weekend," Crimson Tide head coach Brad Bohannon said. "One of the reasons why you come to place like Alabama is the Southeastern Conference and to play teams like Florida. If you accomplish anything individually or as a team in this league it truly means something.

"Florida might be the best team in the country over the last 10, 12 years."

The Details

• Who: No. 9 Florida (12-6) at Alabama (13-4)

• Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

• When: Friday 6 p.m. (weather permitting), Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.

• TV: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier)

• Radio: Crimson Tide Spots Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Color: Lee Tracey)

• Series: Gators lead 64-57

• Last meeting: The teams last played May 27, 2021, in Hoover as part of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Florida won 7-2. The last weekend series was March 29-31, 2019, in Gainesville, with UF earning a series sweep.

Probable Starting Pitchers Friday USA Today UA – Garrett McMillan (Jr., RHP, 2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. UF – Hunter Barco (So., LHP, 3-1, 1.93) Saturday Alabama Athletics UA – Antoine Jean (Jr., LHP, 1-1, 2.60) vs. UF – Brandon Sproat (So., RHP, 301, 2.11) Sunday Alabama Athletics UA – Grayson Hitt (So., LHP, 1-0, 1.26) vs. UF – TBA

Scouting the Gators

• Kevin O’Sullivan is now in his 15th season as the head coach at Florida and entered the new year with a career record of 585-278, all coming at UF. A 1991 graduate of Virginia, O’Sullivan is assisted on staff by Craig Bell, Chuck Jeroloman and David Kopp along with student assistant coach Austin Langworthy.

• Florida wrapped up the 2021 season with a 38-22 overall record, including a 17-13 mark in SEC play. The Gators’ season came to a close in June as Gainesville played host to an NCAA Regional that saw UF finish 0-2.

• The Gators were selected to finish second in the Eastern Division and tied for third overall in the Southeastern Conference’s preseason poll, as voted on by the league head coaches.