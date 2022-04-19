Benedetta Moresco Selected to 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama women’s golfer Benedetta Moresco has been selected to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International Team, it was announced by the organization Tuesday.

The matches feature men and women collegiate golfers from the United States versus their international counterparts in a team competition,

The sophomore is coming off the Southeastern Conference Women’s Golf Championship, where she was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and finished tied for 18th on a 4-over-par 220.

She also defeated Paula Kirner of No. 3 South Carolina in the match-play quarterfinals, 3&1, to help the Crimson Tide fend off the Gamecocks and advance to the semifinals.

Before that, Moresco earned a fourth-place finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in early April, where she was one of just three players in the field to turn in at least two rounds under par.

The 2021 Golfweek All-America Honorable Mention is currently ranked No. 13 in the Golfstat NCAA Women’s Division I Rankings and No. 19 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings. She has three career wins under her belt, including the 2020 ANNIKA Invitational USA presented by Rolex, the 2021 Italian Ladies Stroke Play Championship and the 2021 The Ally.

Last summer, after winning the Italian Ladies Stroke Play, Moresco also tied for sixth at the 2021 European Ladies’ Amateur Championship.

In the only collegiate win of her career at The Ally last fall, she led wire-to-wire and topped the leaderboard by six strokes. Moresco recorded the best two rounds of her career with her first-round 63 and her second-round 66, while breaking a host of school records, including lowest 54-hole total against par with her 19-under-par 197, lowest 36-hole total against par with her 6-under-par 66, lowest first-round total with her 9-under-par 63 and tying for the lowest 18-hole total and lowest 18-hole total against par with her 9-under-par 63. She also helped lead the Crimson Tide to a team championship.

Moresco is currently averaging a 71.58 scoring average through nine tournaments and 26 rounds during the 2021-22 Alabama women’s golf season, which included four fall tournaments, four spring tournaments and the SEC Championship. In those nine tournaments, she has finished in the top 10 on four occasions.

Alabama has produced five Arnold Palmer Cup participants and two coaches since 2018, including Kristen Gillman (USA), Lauren Stephenson (USA), Jiwon Jeon (international) and Susan Rosentiel (USA) in 2018, Jeon (international) and Mic Potter (USA) in 2019, and Kenzie Wright (USA) in 2020.