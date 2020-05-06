Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Help Us Determine The Best Alabama Sports Illustrated Cover

Christopher Walsh

If you've ever been in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility, which serves as the home for the University of Football program, the hallway outside of the media room is covered in, well, covers. 

Sports Illustrated covers to be exact. 

They're larger than life, and not just because these have been blown up and framed. SI covers resonate. They're part of pop culture. You've arrived if you've on one. 

Of course, Alabama has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated more than any other college football team. 

It even called it the "King of Covers" in 2018.

Alabama Sports Illustrated covers
Sports Illustrated in 2018

Good thing it's a long wall.

So of course we get asked all the time either what's our favorite Alabama SI cover, or which one is the best?

We thought we'd let you decide. 

BamaCentral has set up brackets and will host a reader tournament to decide not only which Alabama cover is the best, but a top-25 list as well.

The first matchup will be posted Thursday morning.  

Here's how we did it: 

• The bracket includes 48 covers featuring the Crimson Tide or a current/former Alabama player or coach. We could have done 64, but most of the season and playoff covers are very similar, so we only included a couple. We also could have done play-in matchups, but it just didn't see worthwhile. 

• The covers were separated into four groups: Recent teams, vintage years, NFL and other (basketball, commemorative covers, etc.). The top four in each made up our 16 seeds, which were given a bye into the second round.

• Note: We will not be revealing the seeding until the end so voting would not be influenced. 

• The rest of the field was determined using a pod system, with covers put into groups of four based primarily on the subject, and then each went into a different part of the bracket. For example, Hall of Famers were grouped together, as were covers off big regular-season wins. 

• Similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, we have four regionals. Three were named after Nick Saban, Bear Bryant and Joe Namath, with the fourth simply called All Things 'Bama.

Voting will be held on Twitter (@BamaCentral) and Facebook. The voting closes at midnight CT each night and the result added to the original post on BamaCentral.

Mostly, we just hope you have fun with it. 

May the best cover win.  

The hallway inside the Mal Moore Athletics Facility covered with magazine covers
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Ranked 2022 Four-Star OT Tyler Booker Adds Alabama to Growing Offer Sheet

The top offensive tackle in the 2022 class use to dream of playing for the Crimson Tide as a kid and, now, he has the opportunity to make that a reality

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes, May 6, 2020: Hello

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Shaun Dion Hamilton Discusses Life in NFL, Bouncing Back From Injuries at Alabama

The show is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Iron Feud Between Alabama and Auburn

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1981 Iron Bowl

Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant made history in the Magic City against the Crimson Tide's biggest rival

Cary L. Clark

by

CrimsonTikes

In-State, Gordo Standout 2022 QB Tanner Bailey Lands Offer From Alabama

On Monday afternoon, the Crimson Tide entered the running for one of the best prospects in the Yellowhammer State in the 2022 class and he shares the latest with Bama Central

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Tua Tagovailoa Unveils New Number With Miami Dolphins

The former Alabama signal caller will sport a new number with the Dolphins

Tyler Martin

Four Football Storylines Alabama Fans Will Want To Keep An Eye On

Four Football Storylines Alabama Fans Will Want To Keep An Eye On

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Where The Streets Have No Fans, Or Hardly Anyone Else

May is usually a quiet month on the University of Alabama campus, but not like this following the coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Walsh