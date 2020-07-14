Sacramento Kings Richaun Holmes shared Monday that he "briefly and accidentally" crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery.

Under the NBA's rules of the restart, he now has to spend 10 days in quarantine.



After NBA players entered the league's bubble last week, anyone who is caught leaving for an unauthorized reason or breaking the initial quarantine period is subject to reentry protocols.

Holmes took to social media and said quote "I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

The Kings Center has eight days left of his new quarantine period.

However, it got us thinking, given the same circumstances for what food would you go into quarantine over?

• Ribs from Dreamland or Archibald's?

• One of the off-menu sushi items from Chuck's Fish?

• How about the national championship burger from Rama Jama's, or the BLT with 17 pieces of bacon (one for each title)?

Of course, there's always this:

Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, you might want to start following the Twitter account dedicated just to rounding up what players are up to in the NBA bubble: @NBABubbleLife.

Masks and helmets

With the 2020 Major League Baseball season fast approaching, many have shared thoughts on the testing and safety protocols.

Now, a few players, including infielder Aledmys Diaz of the Houston Astros, have decided to wear a mask on the field.

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg checked in with Max Goodman of Inside the Pinstripes live from Yankee Stadium to see how the Yankees are dealing with the uncertainty and whether any of their players are wearing masks in play.

Of course, not every sport has the same kind of head protection.

In football, Oakley has designed a new mouth shield for football helmets that's designed to help protect players while they’re on the field. Per ESPN, they're about to be shipped to all 32 NFL teams.

On the flip side, basketball has the opposite problem, no head protection.

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook announced that's he's tested positive for coronavirus. Westbrook made the announcement online while also encouraging others to wear a mask, saying he is feeling ok and that he is planning to join his teammates at the bubble site in Orlando as soon as he is cleared.

The debate over nicknames

After saying he will “never” change the nickname and logo for Washington’s football team, franchise owner Daniel Snyder is doing just that.

Are the Indians, Braves, Eskimos, and Blackhawks next?

Florida State (Seminoles) and Mississippi College (Choctaws) both have the support of those respective tribes, and aren't likely to change. The one to watch in the Southeastern Conference is Ole Miss and Rebels, as there have been recent calls to drop both names due to their links to the Confederacy and slavery.

Indian Country Today editor Mark Trahant joined Washington Football editor Chris Russell and Sports Illustrated’s Corey Parson to discuss the other controversial professional teams' nicknames that have a negative connotation toward Native Americans.

Did you notice?

• Elena Delle Donne’s personal doctor says she’s at high risk for COVID-19 due to Lyme disease, but the WNBA’s doctors don’t think so and have denied her opt-out request.

• Manchester City’s successful appeal of its Champions League ban has wide-ranging implications.

• Pray for Kabeer, Chapter I: The School Play, the Minister of Defense and the Fall of a Hero. Over two decades, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, a Black man who was raised Muslim in Los Angeles, found his place in the predominantly white and overwhelmingly Christian suburbs of Wisconsin. In the first installment of a series, SI delves into the former Packers star’s theological evolution, his discovery of a new religious movement, his transformation from revered to feared and why he feels he—and his ministry—are misunderstood.

The lighter side

• World’s beefiest soccer player celebrates team’s historic promotion with delightful interview

• Does Patrick Mahomes deserve a perfect Madden rating?

• While we wait for a new nickname for Washington ...

