Skip to main content

Brandon Miller Shines on Big Stage

Alabama's freshman phenom made his mark against first ranked opponent in double-digit win over Michigan State in Phil Knight Invitational.

He was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school. He led Alabama in scoring in all three games of its foreign tour. Brandon Miller entered this season for Alabama basketball with sky high expectations from the fanbase, and so far, he's delivered. 

Miller once again led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 24 points on 4 of 7 shooting from behind the arc and nine rebounds in No. 18 Alabama's 81-70 win over No. 12 Michigan State in the Phil Knight Invitational Thursday night. 

But he's not just getting it done on the offensive end. Miller was the blue-collar award winner for the game.

"We usually take a lot of three-pointers, and he was the one who was able to get them off and make them tonight," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "He was big. But he also led us in rebounding, won the blue-collar award. Had deflections, rebounds, made plays on the defensive end too. So, he’s not just shooting the ball and playing well, he also got down hill."

It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half with nine lead changes. Alabama only had a two-point lead with about five seconds left. Michigan State put up a 3-pointer that clanked off the rim. Miller took the rebound and sank a 3-pointer of his own at the buzzer to give the Crimson Tide a five-point halftime lead. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I feel like that 3 I hit was definitely an energy boost for me and I guess for the team," Miller said in the postgame. "I feel like I could’ve started off better, but things happen. I feel like that was the change of the game."

Alabama carried the momentum out of halftime and built a 17-point lead in the second half that kept the Spartans at bay even when they started to make a few 3-point shots of their own. 

Miller was one of four Crimson Tide players to finish in double figures, but early in the season, it's clear that he's the engine that makes this team go. The true freshman has been the team leader in points in four of five games on the way to Alabama's first 5-0 start since 2017, another season where it had a group of talented freshman with the likes of Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and John Petty. 

"All in all, he had a pretty good game," Oats said about Miller. "He needs to play well for us to be at our best, and he did.”

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Nick Pringle (23) celebrates a three point score with teammates during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Moda Center. Alabama won the game 81-70.
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 20 Connecticut

By Christopher Walsh
AJ McCarron on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Nov. 25, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 25, 2022

By Clay Miller
Noah Clowney blocks a shot against Michigan State
All Things Bama

No. 18 Alabama Basketball Makes Statement with 81-70 Win over No. 12 Michigan State

By Katie Windham
The Extra Point Alabama Gymnastics Thanksgiving Intrasquad
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Thanksgiving Intrasquad

By Claire Yates
s-l500
History

Alabama Football used to be a Thanksgiving Staple: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama basketball at the Portland Trailblazers Facility
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 12 Michigan State

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Thanks Misgivings
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Thanks Misgivings

By Anthony Sisco
Jackson Roby with his grandfather Billy Neighbors
All Things Bama

Senior Day Adds Another Crimson Chapter for Walk-On Jackson Roby

By Katie Windham