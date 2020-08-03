Alabama’s John Petty Will Return for Senior Season, Forgo NBA Draft

He took it all the way to the deadline, but John Petty Jr. has made his decision regarding his professional status.

The Southeastern Conference’s No. 1 3-point shooter, a year ago, will return for his senior season at the University of Alabama.

Petty had until Aug. 3 to make up his mind if he would stay in the NBA draft pool or return. The Huntsville. Ala. native has been in Tuscaloosa working out with the team during on-court workouts, which began last month.

After the news was broken by Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa news on Monday afternoon, Petty soon followed up the announcement with a post on his social media:

A veteran sharpshooter, Petty is coming off a junior campaign where he averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game. He also shot 45 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range, which led the entire SEC.

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats later released a statement regarding Petty's return to the Crimson Tide.

“It’s great to have John back for his senior year," Oats' statement reads. "He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal.

"Let’s get to work!”

Most NBA mock drafts had Petty falling into the mid-to-late second round or going undrafted. Another year in coach Nate Oats' system will be helpful for improving his stock even more heading into the 2021 NBA draft, which could see Petty enter into the first-round pick conversation.

Of Alabama’s three potential early entrants into the 2020 NBA draft, only one is staying in the draft process with that being guard Kira Lewis Jr. Senior wing Herbert Jones announced his return to the program back in early June.

With Petty now officially back in the mix for the 2020-2021 campaign, Oats will have an extremely loaded backcourt to work with, that includes newcomers, Josh Primo and Keon Ellis, sophomore Jaden Shackelford, and junior Jahvon Quinerly.