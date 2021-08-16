Sports Illustrated home
Brooke Bollinger is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Bollinger is the first athlete named for the 2021-22 Crimson Tide athletics year.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of August 9-15, 2021. Bollinger is the first athlete to earn the honor of the 2021-22 college athletics season.

In the first competitive athletics event of the fall semester for any Crimson Tide team, Alabama soccer faced Tennessee in Knoxville in a preseason exhibition game. While the match ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes, Bollinger led the way with four saves to keep the Volunteers at bay.

Bollinger transferred to Alabama in 2021 following four seasons at Florida State including a redshirt season in 2017. In 2018, she helped lead the Seminoles to a national title and ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45.

Here is a list of her career accomplishments, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

2020-21 (Florida State)

  • Played nine minutes against Notre Dame
  • Recorded a combined shutout against Notre Dame

2019 (Florida State)

  • Competed in four games with the Seminoles
  • Recorded five saves to finish the season with a 1.000 save percentage
  • Secured three shutout wins, to move to 13 career shutouts
  • Ranks fourth all-time at FSU in shutouts

2018 (Florida State)

  • Played and started 20 matches before suffering a season-ending injury
  • Ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45
  • Allowed just nine goals in 1,808.46 minutes played
  • Recorded 10 solo shutouts to rank 11th nationally and lead the ACC in the stat category
  • Posted a shutout in first five games, tied for third-longest shutout streak in FSU history
  • Allowed only two goals in first 952:06 minutes, both goals to a top-three ranked team

High School

  • Member of the U.S. youth national teams since 2013
  • Competed with the U-15, U-17 and U19 U.S. National Team
  • Competed with Indialantic Force for seven years in addition to competing with Space Coast United and Orlando City ECNL each for two years
  • Traveled with U.S. National Team to South Korea (2014) and Czech Republic (2017) 

Also considered:

1. Macy Clem (soccer midfielder, junior) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

2. Ashlynn Serepca (soccer midfielder, graduate student) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

3. Felicia Knox (soccer midfielder, sophomore) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

