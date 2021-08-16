Brooke Bollinger is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of August 9-15, 2021. Bollinger is the first athlete to earn the honor of the 2021-22 college athletics season.
In the first competitive athletics event of the fall semester for any Crimson Tide team, Alabama soccer faced Tennessee in Knoxville in a preseason exhibition game. While the match ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes, Bollinger led the way with four saves to keep the Volunteers at bay.
Bollinger transferred to Alabama in 2021 following four seasons at Florida State including a redshirt season in 2017. In 2018, she helped lead the Seminoles to a national title and ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45.
Here is a list of her career accomplishments, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:
2020-21 (Florida State)
- Played nine minutes against Notre Dame
- Recorded a combined shutout against Notre Dame
2019 (Florida State)
- Competed in four games with the Seminoles
- Recorded five saves to finish the season with a 1.000 save percentage
- Secured three shutout wins, to move to 13 career shutouts
- Ranks fourth all-time at FSU in shutouts
2018 (Florida State)
- Played and started 20 matches before suffering a season-ending injury
- Ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45
- Allowed just nine goals in 1,808.46 minutes played
- Recorded 10 solo shutouts to rank 11th nationally and lead the ACC in the stat category
- Posted a shutout in first five games, tied for third-longest shutout streak in FSU history
- Allowed only two goals in first 952:06 minutes, both goals to a top-three ranked team
High School
- Member of the U.S. youth national teams since 2013
- Competed with the U-15, U-17 and U19 U.S. National Team
- Competed with Indialantic Force for seven years in addition to competing with Space Coast United and Orlando City ECNL each for two years
- Traveled with U.S. National Team to South Korea (2014) and Czech Republic (2017)
Also considered:
1. Macy Clem (soccer midfielder, junior) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal
2. Ashlynn Serepca (soccer midfielder, graduate student) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal
3. Felicia Knox (soccer midfielder, sophomore) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger