Bollinger is the first athlete named for the 2021-22 Crimson Tide athletics year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of August 9-15, 2021. Bollinger is the first athlete to earn the honor of the 2021-22 college athletics season.

In the first competitive athletics event of the fall semester for any Crimson Tide team, Alabama soccer faced Tennessee in Knoxville in a preseason exhibition game. While the match ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes, Bollinger led the way with four saves to keep the Volunteers at bay.

Bollinger transferred to Alabama in 2021 following four seasons at Florida State including a redshirt season in 2017. In 2018, she helped lead the Seminoles to a national title and ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45.

Here is a list of her career accomplishments, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

2020-21 (Florida State)

Played nine minutes against Notre Dame

Recorded a combined shutout against Notre Dame

2019 (Florida State)

Competed in four games with the Seminoles

Recorded five saves to finish the season with a 1.000 save percentage

Secured three shutout wins, to move to 13 career shutouts

Ranks fourth all-time at FSU in shutouts

2018 (Florida State)

Played and started 20 matches before suffering a season-ending injury

Ranked sixth in the NCAA and second in the ACC in goals against average at 0.45

Allowed just nine goals in 1,808.46 minutes played

Recorded 10 solo shutouts to rank 11th nationally and lead the ACC in the stat category

Posted a shutout in first five games, tied for third-longest shutout streak in FSU history

Allowed only two goals in first 952:06 minutes, both goals to a top-three ranked team

High School

Member of the U.S. youth national teams since 2013

Competed with the U-15, U-17 and U19 U.S. National Team

Competed with Indialantic Force for seven years in addition to competing with Space Coast United and Orlando City ECNL each for two years

Traveled with U.S. National Team to South Korea (2014) and Czech Republic (2017)

Also considered:

1. Macy Clem (soccer midfielder, junior) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

2. Ashlynn Serepca (soccer midfielder, graduate student) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

3. Felicia Knox (soccer midfielder, sophomore) - 1 shot, 1 shot on goal

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

