Bryant-Denny Stadium Quiet on A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since World War II, there wasn't a spring scrimmage game in Tuscaloosa for Alabama football.

Originally slated for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff on April 18, the annual A-Day was cancelled due to the current situation concerning COVID-19 along with all other football-related activities.

While Bryant-Denny might be absent of fans, the stadium is still filled with workers as the current renovation projects are still underway and are still scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the 2020 season.

The Crimson Tide's first home game of the upcoming season is currently scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 against the Georgia State Panthers.

In lieu of A-Day, Crimson Tide mascot Big Al drove around neighborhoods in the Tuscaloosa area in order to bring Alabama fans some Crimson Tide cheer during the tough times of quarantine.

