Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Bryant-Denny Stadium Resumes Construction After Workers Contract Coronavirus

Joey Blackwell / BamaCentral.com

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The ongoing renovations of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama were suspended over the weekend following the news that an undisclosed number of workers at the site tested positive for COVID-19.

Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa News was the first to break the story on Tuesday night.

The work on the stadium resumed Monday according to a statement given to Tuscaloosa News by Caddell Construction Company, the Montgomery-based contractor that is currently conducting the construction on the stadium.

“The safety of all of our employees and trade partners is our top priority,” the statement read. “In addition to adhering to all established protocols to protect our workers, Caddell restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners. This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site.

“Our processes meet and/or exceed OSHA and CDC guidelines. We will continue to act on the latest guidance and information to promote the health and safety of our essential workforce.”

In addition to the statement from Caddell, Tuscaloosa News also received a prepared statement from the University of Alabama, who informed them that they had provided the contractors with sanitation supplies and personal protection equipment in response to the reported cases.

“From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement read. “The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees. The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community.”

Bryant-Denny Stadium is currently undergoing a $92.5 million renovation that began last November. In addition to a new recruiting area and updated suites, the project also includes a new area for students, four new, larger jumbotrons as well as the relocation of the press box from the west side of the stadium to the northeast corner.

The Crimson Tide’s first home game is currently scheduled for Sept. 12 where it will host Georgia State.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Clemson Connection

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Frank Howard, Danny Ford and Dabo Swinney, who have keyed Clemson's football success

Christopher Walsh

by

Cary L. Clark

Postcard Not From Tuscaloosa But Across The River, Downtown Northport

Even though the world has gone to the dogs, Rusty is still standing guard and keeping an eye on Northport

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Academic Scheduling Changes Could Have a Major Impact on Basketball Season

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports wonders if more universities shift their academic calendars, will the window for football and basketball shift with them?

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1994 Tennessee

Tide held on 17-13 in Manning's only loss to Alabama

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban, Greg Byrne Talk Obstacles and Opportunities During Pandemic

The Alabama football coach and athletic director spoke to multiple media outlets on Monday evening

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Tennis Adjusting to New Normal, Preparing for 'Mulligan' in 2021

Bama Central caught up with Crimson Tide coach George Husack to discuss what his life has been like since the pandemic hit two months ago and how he is preparing his team during these difficult times

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

SI Cover Tournament: Joe Namath and his Jittery Jets vs. 'Bama Is Back (Brodie Croyle)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Spit Ball

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Don McNeal

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Don McNeal

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Even If College Football Players Return June 1, Little Will Be Normal During Pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports looks at what college football players can expect when they return, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes