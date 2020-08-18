Bryant-Denny Stadium to Hold 20 Percent Capacity for 2020 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In an email sent to Tide Pride members, Alabama athletics revealed that Bryant-Denny Stadium will only be filled to 20 percent capacity this season.

The news was first reported by Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa News:

In addition to reduced capacity, masks will also be required for everyone in attendance and there will be no tailgating activities allowed on campus.

Tickets will be distributed by Tide Pride point totals following the opt-in by those who wish to attend games this season. According to the email, those choosing to opt out of the 2020 season will not lose their 2021 tickets or tickets for any future seasons.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SEC announced guidelines for campuses who wanted to host fans in the 2020 season. However, the guidelines left it up to the schools regarding how many fans would be in attendance.

Earlier this summer, Alabama announced that it would be switching to a mobile-only ticketing system. In addition, print-at-home tickets will not be accepted at the gates.

Parking passes have also gone mobile.

In addition to masking and mobile-only tickets, all fans will be asked to complete a GuideSafe Event Passport in advance of their arrival at the stadium.

According to a release sent by Alabama athletics, the following details will need to be provided:

Fans will be directed to a single Healthcheck game day web link for their game day passport

Fans can secure their passport up to 48 hours before game time

Visiting the Healthcheck game day passport page will ask for:

Email



Cell number



Temperature



Exposure



Symptoms

Based on risk stratification, the passport will be immediately displayed – including the specific game name, date and other details

The link to the passport will also be email and texted much like a boarding pass that can then be shown at the gate

All fans who have not completed the GuideSafe Event Passport prior to arriving at the stadium can do so at one of two tents located at the north and south end zones of the stadium.

Alabama ensured fans that the platform does not track your specific location.

All gates have also been renumbered in Bryant-Denny Stadium. In order to make fans better prepared for the new gate numbers, Alabama athletics sent out this chart to assist fans in locating their entrance gate:

Concerning students, tickets will be divided based on classification. Seniors will receive 40 percent of the available seats, with 20 percent being allocated to juniors and 15 percent for freshmen and sophomores. Grad students will receive the remaining 10 percent.

In lieu of season ticket packages, students will also need to purchase tickets on a game-by-game basis, each costing $20.

Alabama's first home game is slated for Oct. 3 against Texas A & M.