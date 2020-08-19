SI.com
Bryce Young Impressing in Fall Camp

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football freshman quarterback  Bryce Young might be the youngest of the seven quarterbacks on the Crimson Tide roster, but he is already making impressions on his teammates and coaches two days into fall camp.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, Alabama offensive coordinator revealed that he is pleased with Young's performance so far during camp.

"I’ve really been impressed," Sarkisian said. "You know, it was hard for him not having spring practice but the guy definitely studies the game. He works at it. He’s got a great attention to detail. He has a really good feel for the game and although it’s only been two practices — which is not a lot, we haven’t even put on pads yet — you see the natural passer in him. You see the natural feel for the game.

"Now there’s a lot of little things we have to build on but I think you get a sense for us, at least an idea, of the type of player he’s going to be for us.”

Young enrolled early at the University of Alabama in order to participate in spring practice. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the Crimson Tide to cancel its spring practice season, resulting in the No. 2-overall 2020 recruit having to wait until this past week to start participating in practices.

That being said, Young was still able to participate in workouts that were hosted on Alabama's campus throughout the summer.

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith said that despite not having a spring practice season, Young has performed well in the first couple of days of camp.

“He’s going to be a great quarterback," Smith said. "With him not having a spring and just coming during the summer, he learns quick. I like what I’m seeing. He’s ready. Just the way that he approaches the game and handles himself, he’s going to be a great quarterback.”

As a senior last fall at Mater Dei High School in California, Young accounted for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions. On the ground, the dual-threat quarterback carried the ball 73 yards for 357 and 10 more touchdowns.

While redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones is expected to lead the Crimson Tide this season, Young is leaving no doubt that Alabama is set for the future under center.

