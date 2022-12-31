Bryce Young Shines on Sugar Bowl Stage

NEW ORLEANS — In likely his final collegiate game, it was a microcosm of his Alabama career.

When Bryce Young didn't get out to the best start in Saturday's Sugar Bowl, he kept the same cool, calm demeanor that we've grown to expect over the last two years. And by the end of the game, he had on his patented smile with his arm pointed straight in the air.

Five touchdowns and 321 yards later, Young was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter being covered in the sounds of a standing ovation from the Crimson Tide faithful inside the Caesars Superdome on the way to a 45-20 thrashing over Big 12-champion Kansas State.

And in the midst of red and white confetti after the game, he was hoisting the Sugar Bowl MVP trophy.

Three of the first four passes attempted by Young fell incomplete. Alabama had to punt on its first two possessions of the game. On the second possession, Young had Jermaine Burton wide open for an easy touchdown pass, but underthrew the ball for an incompletion. But after that, just three of his final 17 attempts were incompletions.

"Even though we started out slow, we knew it was there," said Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks. "So there wasn’t no panic, no panic moment, no frustration. We knew Bryce was going to his job, and we just had to do ours.”



The wide receivers have been one of Alabama's biggest issues all season. And with two contributing receivers entering the portal before the bowl game, it was an area of concern heading into the Sugar Bowl.

But the receivers stepped up big time. Five different players, including Burton and Brooks, were on the receiving end of Young's five touchdown passes.

Transferring in from Georgia, Burton was expected to play a big role in the offense, but struggled some in the middle of the season. However, his connection with Young got stronger as the season went on with four touchdowns and 352 receiving yards over the final four games.

"I definitely feel like it has developed— daily practice and thousands of reps," Burton said on his chemistry with Young. "I feel like it was nothing but improvement throughout the season. It’s great that it was able to show the last part.”

True freshmen also got in on the receiving fun. Isaiah Bond had his first career touchdown catch on the first drive of the game, and Kobe Prentice displayed his speed and agility on a 47-yard snag in the third quarter to put Alabama up 42-13.

"Receivers are doing a great job creating separation and getting open," Young said. "And they've done a great job throughout. Again, I have all the confidence in the world in my receivers. And they were running past guys today. It was a great job of taking advantage of that with the playcalling and just us as a whole."

With his five touchdowns Saturday, Young moved past AJ McCarron for second all time in Alabama history with 80 touchdown passes, only behind Tua Tagovailoa. He did it in just two full season as a starter, and threw a least one touchdown pass in every game he started.

Alabama junior defensive back Brian Branch was already a projected first round pick heading into the Sugar Bowl but launched himself up draft boards with 12 tackles, four for a loss with a sack and an interception against Kansas State. But even after such a strong performance, the talented DB said he's thankful he goes against Young in practice and not in games in front of thousands of people.

"Bryce is a magician," Branch said. "His composure and his will as a quarterback and his leadership, it sets him apart to me. I love him, and I respect him.”

Young has not officially announced his departure to the NFL, but with a first round draft status and the ovation moment allowed by the coaches, the quarterback is almost certainly headed off to the next level, meaning Saturday was his last game in a Crimson Tide uniform.

After a disappointing regular season by Alabama standards, Young did not opt out of the Crimson Tide's bowl game, and he along with the team, felt like they had something to prove against Kansas State.

"For me, it was just about doing everything I can to help the team out," Young said after the game. "This was such a huge opportunity I feel like for us as a team, like Coach said, to try to prove something. For us to finish this season the right way means a lot. So whatever comes after that, that's out of my hands. But I'm just happy we were able to win, and I was able to play with my guys."

In the leadup to the Sugar Bowl, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has repeatedly said that guys can improve their draft stock by playing well against good teams, and Young did exactly that against Kansas State. He helped his team finish on a high note and left a sweet treat for Crimson Tide fans one last time.

