Notebook: Deuce Vaughn Rendered Ineffective by Alabama Defense

NEW ORLEANS — While Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn recorded one of the most electric plays of the 2022 Sugar Bowl with his 88-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the rest of the game was a different story.

In fact, if you removed Vaughn's touchdown play, then he finished the game with just 45 yards off 21 carries — far from what was expected from one of the top running backs in the Big 12.

On the opposite side of the football field, Alabama was also relatively ineffective in the rushing department. The Crimson Tide was led by Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished the game with just 76 yards off 15 carries. Behind him were freshman Jamarion Miller and Jase McClellan, who finished the game with 44 and 42 rushing yards, respectively.

'Branch'ing Out

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch had his best performance of the season, finishing the game with 12 total tackles — including four for a loss and a sack. 11 of hits 12 total tackles were solo, and he also recorded an interception.

After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was quick to praise Branch for his efforts in what was likely his last game for Alabama.

"Brian Branch has played well for us all season long," Saban said. "He made some big plays today. The interception was big. We got off to a great start in the second half with a big play and two scores in the first two minutes in the second half, which kind of broke the game open. His interception was a big part of that.

"But he's been a very consistent performer for us all year. He plays the star position, but he could play safety as well. He couldn't finish the game today. He cramped up and we tried to give him an IV. But great competitor. Really good teammate. A guy that always plays hard and gives his best at all times."

The Longest Yard

Kansas State's fifth drive in the first half was a lengthy one. Over the course of its seven plays for 73 yards, the drive took a total of 10:32 off of the clock, leaving just 1:01 remaining in the second quarter at its end.

The drive abruptly came to a halt when the ball was turned over on downs at the Alabama 2-yard line. The play was followed by the Crimson Tide's longest drive of the game in a seven-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that put Alabama up 21-10 at halftime.

It was a crucial turning point in the game, and Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was very grateful to his defense following the moment.

"Just the brotherhood that was in there, I mean, it was amazing," Anderson said. "I think that's why I'm so emotional right now, because all of those guys, they hold a special place in my heart.

"They give me so much confidence. They believe in me so much. They help me so much. More than what people know. And just to be around them, it makes me so happy, so I'm very excited, I'm happy for those guys. Everybody stepped up, and I'm super proud of this team."

A Parting Word

Following Alabama's 45-20 win over Kansas State, Saban was asked to give a statement to summarize the season and his team's performance. His answer didn't disappoint, and we'll him say it himself in his own words:

"Circumstances don't make you," Saban said. "They reveal the kind of character that you have. And I think this team revealed tremendous character, competitive character, in the way they prepared for this game and the way they played in this game.

"So you could say the circumstances — and we've had teams in this circumstance before. We didn't get in the playoffs. We came and played in the Sugar Bowl and we didn't play very well. And we didn't practice very well, and we didn't prepare very well.

"But this team did. They went out there like a team, played together as a team, and they were rewarded for it because of what they put into it."

Tide-Bits

Game captains for Alabama were quarterback Bryce Young, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Jordan Battle, all three of which are permanent captains for the Crimson Tide as voted on by their teammates ... Announced attendance: 60,437 ... Kickoff temperature was 68 degrees inside the Superdome ... Vaughn's 88-yard touchdown run marked the longest rushing touchdown given up by Alabama in 20 seasons, and was also the second-longest in Sugar Bowl history ... DeMarcco Hellams led the Crimson Tide with 13 tackles, while Branch was the only other Alabama player to record double-digit tackles (12) ... Game officials: Referee – Larry Smith; Umpire – Ken Zelmanski; Head Line Judge – Ryan MacDonald; Line Judge – Jeff Szink; Field Judge – Kyle DeBuse; Side Judge – Gaylon WIlliams; Back Judge – Dennis Morris; Center Judge – Thomas Riepenhoff; Alternate – Kole Knueppel; Replay Official – David Witvoet; Communicator – Nick Baniel.