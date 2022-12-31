No. 5 Alabama rolls to a decisive Sugar Bowl victory over No. 9 Kansas State

NEW ORLEANS — The Alabama Crimson Tide finished its season on the right note.

In a city full of jazz, the Crimson Tide (11-2, 7-2 SEC) was in tune all day long, scoring 35 straight points at one point on the way to a 45-20 statement win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

After going 10 points early, Alabama responded with 35 unanswered points behind the arm of quarterback Bryce Young. In what was more than likely his final game in a Crimson Tide uniform, Young finished the game with 321 yards and five touchdowns. He passed former Alabama great A.J. McCarron on the all-time passing touchdowns list. Young’s 80 career passing touchdowns are No. 2 in program history, behind just Tua Tagovailoa — who had 87 from 2017-2019.

After starting the game on fire, the Wildcats (10-4, 7-2 Big 12) couldn’t sustain their momentum. Deuce Vaughn did his part, rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. However, 88 of that came on a single play. Other than that, he rushed for just 2.1 yards per carry.

The Crimson Tide defense was flying all over the field all game. Alabama forced a couple of turnovers, intercepting Will Howard not once, but twice. Jordan Battle and Brian Branch were the two on the other end of Howard’s miscues.

It wasn’t exactly the end result the Crimson Tide wanted this season, but it’s a wave of momentum heading into the 2023 season.

Fourth Quarter

FINAL: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Jahmyr Gibbs returns the ensuing kickoff to the ALA 16.

Kansas State Drive Summary: 10 plays, 71 yards, 4:27.

TOUCHDOWN: Jordan Schippers punches it in from a yard out to cut the Crimson Tide lead to 25.

Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, 3:06 4th

The Wildcats are driving down the field late. Ball inside the ALA 20.

Bryce Young's day — and most likely career — is done. James Burnip punts 38 yards to the KSU 29.

Another three-and-out for the Wildcats. Alabama back on offense at its own 30-yard line.

Kansas State begins its next drive at its own 25.

Alabama Drive Summary: 6 plays, 14 yards, 2:31.

FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard's 49-yard field goal is good.

Alabama 45, Kansas State 13, 11:00 4th

Kansas State offense only gets three plays on the drive before having to punt it back to Alabama. Crimson Tide ball at the KSU 45.

Third Quarter

Alabama Drive Summary: 3 plays, 51 yards, 1:33.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young hits Kobe Prentice across the middle, who takes it 47 yards for the score.

Alabama 42, Kansas State 13, 0:00 3rd

Ty Zentner punts it 24 yards to the ALA 49. The Crimson Tide will start its next possession there.

Alabama's drive stalls just shy of midfield. Wildcats have the ball at their own 20 to start again.

Kansas State Drive Summary: 8 plays, 54 yards, 2:17.

FIELD GOAL: Ty Zentner knocks through a 28-yard field goal to end the 35-0 Alabama run.

Alabama 35, Kansas State 13, 6:33 3rd

Three-and-out on the ensuing drive for the Crimson Tide. Wildcats ball at their own 36-yard line.

Three-and-out for Kansas State. Alabama will take over at its own 18.

TOUCHDOWN: Jase McClellan takes the rock and rumbles 17 yards to the pylon.

Alabama 35, Kansas State 10, 13:00 3rd

TURNOVER: Brian Branch jumps the route and picks off Will Howard. Alabama ball at the KSU 17.

Kansas State will start its first drive of the second half at its own 12.

Alabama Drive Summary: 3 plays, 46 yards, 1:05.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks for the 32-yard touchdown to extend the Crimson Tide's lead.

Alabama 28, Kansas State 10, 13:54 3rd

Kansas State opens the third quarter with an onside kick, but Alabama recovers and will start at the KSU 46.

Second Quarter

Alabama Drive Summary: 7 plays, 98 yards, 0:51.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young to Jermaine Burton for a 12-yard touchdown just before the half. Alabama 21, Kansas State 10, 0:10 2nd.

Bryce Young finds Jermaine Burton for 28 yards, and then Cameron Latu for 22 more.

Final Crimson Tide drive of the half is off to a good start. Big runs from Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan has Alabama at its own 38 with 37 seconds to go. Drive started at the ALA 2.

Alabama defense holds strong, getting the 4th and Goal stop. 18-play, 73-yard drive finishes with no points for the Wildcats.

Kansas State goes for it on fourth down again and gets it again to set up 1st and Goal at the ALA 4.

Wildcats go for it on 4th and 1 at the ALA 31 and pick up six yards to move the chains.

Kansas State completes another 3rd and 11. Will Howard finds Ben Sinnott for 15 yards to the ALA 40. The Wildcats march the ball 15 more yards to the ALA 25 after a personal foul on DJ Dale.

The catch is wiped off after review. Still first down for Kansas State at the ALA 40.

Wildcats convert on 3rd and 11 to move the chains.

Kansas State back on offense, beginning at its own 25-yard line.

Alabama Drive Summary: 6 plays, 63 yards, 3:09.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young finds Cameron Latu on play action for the one-yard score. Alabama 14, Kansas State 10, 11:33 2nd

Bryce Young launches one down field to Jermaine Burton for 47 yards. 1st and Goal for Alabama at the KSU 2.

Kool-Aid McKinstry breaks up Will Howard's third down pass, forcing Kansas State into a punt. Alabama will begin again at its own 37 after a 51-yard punt from Ty Zentner.

First Quarter

Phillip Brooks returns the ensuing kickoff out to the 10-yard line. Long field ahead for the Wildcats.

Alabama Drive Summary: 6 plays, 69 yards, 2:46.

TOUCHDOWN: Bryce Young finds Isaiah Bond on 3rd and Goal for a six-yard touchdown. Kansas State 10, Alabama 7, 0:32 1st

Jahmyr Gibbs catches it and runs for 60 yards to the KSU 9. 1st and Goal for Alabama.

Crimson Tide begins the drive at the 31-yard line after a 30-yard return by Jahmyr Gibbs.

Kansas State Drive Summary: 1 play, 88 yards, 0:14.

TOUCHDOWN: On the first play of the drive, Deuce Vaughn breaks it outside and takes it 88 yards to the house. Kansas State 10, Alabama 0, 3:26 1st

The Crimson Tide has just 26 total yards through its first two possessions.

35 passing yards, -9 rushing yards

Alabama drive stops just before midfield. James Burnip punts it 37 yards to the Kansas State 12-yard line. Wildcats back on offense right there.

Kansas State Drive Summary: 11 plays, 38 yards, 4:45.

Ty Zentner is good from 41 yards out to put the Wildcats on top first. Kansas State 3, Alabama 0, 6:17 1st

Kansas State marching it down the field again. Two first downs have the Wildcats at the ALA 38.

Nothing doing for the Crimson Tide on its first possession. The Wildcats will start at their own 39 after a 40-yard punt by James Burnip.

TURNOVER: Will Howard throws downfield for Deuce Vaughn and is intercepted by Jordan Battle at the ALA 21.

The Crimson Tide will take over there.

On 3rd and 3 at the ALA 43, Kansas State picks up just enough to move the chains.

On 3rd and 1, Will Howard hits Ben Sinnott in the flat. He takes it 24 yards down the sideline.

Opening kickoff goes short of the end zone. Malik Knowles is brought down at the Kansas State 17-yard line.

Pregame

Alabama wins the toss and defers. The Wildcats will start with the football.

Official kickoff is slated for 11:10 a.m. CT.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson is going through warmups after being limited in practice this week. He will start in place of the injured Jaylen Moody.

Second team in warmups included Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jordan Battle are the captains for the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl.

All three were named permanent team captains, as voted by the players.

Quarterback Bryce Young warms up for what will likely be his final game in an Alabama uniform.

Today's Officials are from the Big Ten Conference:

Referee – Larry Smith



Umpire – Ken Zelmanski



Head Line Judge – Ryan MacDonald



Line Judge – Jeff Szink



Field Judge – Kyle DeBuse



Side Judge – Gaylon WIlliams



Back Judge – Dennis Morris



Center Judge – Thomas Riepenhoff



Alternate – Kole Knueppel



Replay Official – David Witvoet



Communicator – Nick Baniel

The Crimson Tide has arrived at the Caesars Superdome.

The Crimson Tide will honor Mike Leach on its helmets in today's game.

Tyler Booker is slotted in the starting spot at left guard.

Due to the transfer of Traeshon Holden to Oregon, Kobe Prentice will reenter the starting lineup for Alabama.

Today's game is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Game Preview

This isn't a typical matchup for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's really unusual for Kansas State.

Not only will the Sugar Bowl be the first time the two programs, which have combined to play 2,598 football games in their respective histories, will meet, but this will be the first time the Wildcats have played in a New Year's Six bowl.

Only once has Kansas State has played in the Superdome, a loss to Tulane in 1988. The Wildcats are also 0-4 all-time in the state of Louisiana (1980 loss to LSU, 1982 Independence Bowl loss to Wisconsin, 1988 loss to Tulane, and a 2009 loss to UL Lafayette).

Alabama will be playing its 13th game in the Superdome (6-4 in Sugar Bowls, one win over Tulane in 1992, and a BCS Championship win in 2012). The Crimson Tide has an all-time mark of 55-23-6 in the state of Louisiana (9-7 in the Sugar Bowl, 30-9-3 against LSU in Baton Rouge, 13-6-3 against Tulane in New Orleans, 2-1 in the Independence Bowl and 1-0 against UL in Lafayette).

It gives a whole new meaning to the "New" Year.

How to Watch the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Who: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

When: Dec. 31, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Sideline: Tom Luginbill)

Radio: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Sean Kelley, Analyst: Cole Cubelic, Sideline: Stormy Buonantony); Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline/Host: Roger Hoover) on SiriusXM/SXM App: 158 or 190/961.

Series: First meeting.

Home/visitors: Kansas State will be the home team and will occupy the home bench on the west sideline, while Alabama will occupy the visitor bench on the east sideline.

Records: Alabama is 10-2 (6-2 SEC). Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) clinched the Big 12 Championship with a thrilling 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU.

Sugar Bowl history: This is Alabama's 17th Sugar Bowl appearance (with a 9-7 record), Alabama will be making its eighth trip to a New Year's Six bowl in the current format which began in 2014. Kansas State will become the 51st school to participate in the Sugar Bowl and the first newcomer since Louisville in 2013.

This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked in the Top 10 and the 35th match-up of 10-win teams.

Coaching matchup: Nick Saban has never faced the Wildcats during his career and holds a 5-2 overall record against Big 12 opponents, including a 4-1 mark at Alabama. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has not faced Alabama during his head coaching career.

Saban has earned seven FBS national titles (six at Alabama and one at LSU), while Klieman, in his fourth year in Manhattan, won four FCS national championships at North Dakota State. Saban has a 4-3 record in the Sugar Bowl (2-0 at LSU and 1-3 at Alabama) while Klieman will be the 102nd coach to lead a team into the Sugar Bowl.