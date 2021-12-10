Bryce Young Wins 2021 Davey O'Brien Award

He is the second Alabama quarterback in a row to win the award.

With the regular season drawn to a close and the College Football Playoff teams determined, it is officially awards season in college football.

There is no shortage of awards that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nominated for, and on Thursday night he took home the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's best college quarterback at the College Football Awards Show.

Young makes it back-to-back award winners for the Crimson Tide as he joins Mac Jones from last season as a Davey O’Brien winner. He is the first sophomore to win the award since 2015.

The award has been presented by the Davey O'Brien foundation since 1977. The other finalists for the Davey O’Brien award were Kenny Pickett from Pitt and CJ Stroud from Ohio State.

On the season, Young has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. He is fourth in the country in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns with the 43. He has also rushed for three touchdowns this year.

Young set the Alabama single-game record for passing yards in a game with 559 against Arkansas and as led Alabama to an SEC title and the No. 1 seed in the CFP.

The true sophomore quarterback was named the SEC offensive player of the year on Wednesday by the AP and SEC, AP player of the year earlier on Thursday, and he is also one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy which will be revealed on Saturday night.