Bryce Young Named AP College Football Player of the Year

One day after being named the organization's SEC Player of the Year, Young earned an even higher honor.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second season in a row, an Alabama football player has taken home the honor of AP College Football Player of the Year.

On Thursday morning, the Associated Press announced that Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had been named this year's winner. Last season, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the honor. Young earned 42 of the award's 53 first-place votes and finished with 137 points — 70 more points than second-place nominee in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Through 13 games this season, Young completed 68-percent of his passes for a total of 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns. In passing yards, he ranked No. 4 in the nation while his 43 touchdowns rank second nationally. Earlier this week, Young was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Year by both the AP and the coaches of the Southeastern Conference.

Young is now up for four more honors this college football awards season. On Thursday night, he is up for the Davey O'Brien Award — which is given annually to college football's top quarterback — as well as the Maxwell Award (player of the year) as well as the Walter Camp Award (most outstanding player). The awards' winners will be announced live on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday evening.

The fourth and final award is the Heisman Trophy, of which Young was named one of four finalists on Monday. That award will be announce on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, once again on ESPN.

2021 AP Player Of The Year Voting

Bryce Young, QB | Alabama: 137 points (42 first-place votes)

Aidan Hutchinson, DE | Michigan: 67 (4)

Kenny Pickett, QB | Pitt: 41 (2)

Will Anderson Jr., LB | Alabama: 32 (4)

C.J. Stroud, QB | Ohio State: 17 (1)

Kenneth Walker III, RB | Michigan State: 13

Jordan Davis, DT | Georgia: 8

Matt Corral, QB | Mississippi: 2

Jerome Ford, RB | Cincinnati: 1