Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Honors

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Player of the Year Honors
Publish date:

Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Player of the Year Honors

Bryce Young named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Player of the Year, Jameson Williams the Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Bryce Young named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Player of the Year, Jameson Williams the Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

The University of Alabama football program dominated this season's individual football awards as voted on by the league’s head coaches, which were announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide's Bryce Young was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Will Anderson Jr., was named Defensive Player of the Year. 

Both received the same honors from the Associated Press earlier Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 10 Alabama players were named to the league's All-SEC teams. 

Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., were voted Co-Special Teams Players of the Year. 

Georgia’s Brock Bowers was voted SEC Freshman of the Year.

Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard was named winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was named SEC Coach of the Year. 

Missouri’s Tyler Badie was recognized as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week prior to the SEC Championship Game.

Young has thrown for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns this season. He ranks second nationally in touchdown passes, while his passing yards are fourth-most and his quarterback rating (175.53) is fifth-best. The Heisman Trophy finalist broke two SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 yards of total offense.

Anderson leads the nation with 32.5 tackles for loss, which is second all-time in a single season at Alabama. He also leads the nation with 15.5 sacks and ranks second on the team with 92 total tackles. Anderson was named winner of the Nagurski Trophy earlier this week.

Williams leads the SEC with a 37.44-yard kickoff return average and two kickoffs returned for a touchdown. He became the first player in Alabama history to return two kickoffs for a score in the same game, one from 100 yards and one from 83 yards away earlier this season against Southern Miss.

Read More

Jones leads the SEC in punt return average (16.0) and ranks second in kickoff return average (28.1). He leads all active FBS players with 2,851 career kickoff return yards. Jones was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against South Alabama.

Bowers has 11 receiving touchdowns this season, the most of any SEC tight end. He led Georgia with 10 receptions for 139 yards, both season highs, in the SEC Championship Game. Bowers has hauled in 47 receptions for 791 yards, ranking first on the team in both marks and setting a new program record for single-season receiving yards by a tight end.

Kinnard leads Kentucky with 30 knockdown blocks and has allowed only one quarterback sack in more than 350 pass plays this season. The two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week was a semifinalist for both the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy.

Badie earned his bachelor's degree in sport management earlier this year with a 3.83 grade point average. He is in his first semester as a graduate student, pursuing a master's in athletic administration and positive coaching. A two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District section, Badie was a 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy nominee.

Smart has led Georgia to a 12-1 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He helped guide Georgia to a No. 1 ranking for eight weeks and the Bulldogs’ first undefeated regular season since 1982. Georgia will face Michigan in the CFP semifinals on Dec. 31.

The SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

2021 SEC Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Young, Alabama: 

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Special Teams Players of the Year: Jameson Williams, Alabama and Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tyler Badie, Missouri

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia

Jameson Williams silences the crowd at Kyle Field
All Things Bama

Alabama's Young, Anderson and Williams Land SEC Honors

just now
vkgwdcvdsfkdoylf2j25.jfif
Recruiting

Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits

55 minutes ago
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Bama/NFL

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 14

1 hour ago
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Year by the Associated Press

3 hours ago
211204_8_SECChampionship_HC
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Has the 2021 Season Been Nick Saban’s Best Coaching Job?

3 hours ago
120421_MFB_YoungBr_SEC_RC3921
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's Teammates Explain Why He Should Win the Heisman

4 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Unmade in the Shade
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Hustlin' Herd

7 hours ago
Evan Neal, Phidarian Mathis and Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 8, 2021

14 hours ago