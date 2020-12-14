Butch Jones Staying Involved "To Whatever Degree He Can" After Taking Arkansas State Job

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the University of Alabama's 52-3 thrashing of Arkansas this past weekend, assistant Butch Jones was named head coach at Arkansas State.

With the Crimson Tide set to take on Florida in Atlanta on Saturday for the Southeastern Conference Championship, Jones will still be involved in preparations for the Gators, coach Nick Saban announced on Monday.

"Butch has done a phenomenal job here for us in the several years that he has been here," Saban said via Zoom to reporters. "He’s very well-liked by the players, really well-organized, and has been very helpful to me personally. He’s going to stay involved to whatever degree he can.

"So we are extremely pleased and happy for him and his family to get this opportunity. I think it’s a good job and something he has worked a long time for -- another opportunity to be a head coach. We are happy this thing worked out for him the way that it did. Butch is so professional about everything that he does. It hasn’t affected our preparation up to this point. I don’t think he would allow that to happen and I think he will contribute in whatever way he can.”

Jones joined the Alabama staff as an offensive analyst in 2018 and was promoted to special assistant to the head coach this past offseason. At previous coaching stops like Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, he has complied a record of 84-58.

Reportedly, Jones is set to hire current Crimson Tide offensive analyst Major Applewhite as his offensive coordinator when he begins his time with the Red Wolves.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University," Jones said in a statement. "It is a position that I take great pride in, and I look forward to connecting with our student-athletes to build upon the strong tradition of excellence both on and off the field of play."