Can No. 2 Alabama Limit Tolu Smith Again?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith has been one of the premier big men in the SEC for over three years now.

He’s having perhaps his best season yet, averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game — both leading the team.

As a team, the Bulldogs (12-7, 1-6 SEC) have really struggled on offense in 2022-23. Mississippi State is ranked 168th in the country in offensive efficiency according to KenPom.

In fact, Smith is the only Bulldog averaging double figures in points. He is also the only player in Mississippi State's rotation that is shooting above 45% from the field.

Smith is realistically the only scoring option for a Bulldogs team that has lost seven of their last eight contests.

In the first meeting between Alabama and Mississippi State this season on Dec. 28, the Crimson Tide completely shut Smith down, surrendering just five points and six rebounds to the Western Kentucky transfer. He went just 1-for-7 from the field. A 52.7% free throw shooter on the season, Smith made just three of 15 attempts from the charity stripe.

And because of that, Alabama walked out of Starkville with an 11-point victory to begin SEC play. Still undefeated in conference play, the Crimson Tide (17-2, 7-0 SEC) looks to slow Smith down again at Coleman Coliseum.

“I don't think that had anything to do with us,” head coach Nate Oats said. "I just think he missed a lot of free throws. I don't think we can rely on him going 3-for-15 again. […] That really wasn’t the game plan. That was us screwing up defense. […] It looks like a genius coaching move — keep fouling the guy who can't make a free throw and they get no points, but that really wasn’t it. That wasn't the plan. We were trying to not let him touch the ball — he just kept getting it. We were supposed to guard him without fouling — didn't do a good job there. We have to be much better than we were last time we played them. I don't anticipate them handing us free possessions.”

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 18-for-36 (50%) from the free-throw line.

“It’s the first time we’re playing a team twice,” Oats said. “So we’re trying to improve on the last time. I don’t think we can count on them shooting free throws as poorly as they did. We’ve got to be better — I didn't think we were great against them the first time we played them.”

Alabama looks to be a much better team than it was on Dec. 28. Playing its first home game in 11 days, the Crimson Tide is now ranked second in the country — its highest ranking since 2002.

Alabama will look to move its winning streak to nine against Mississippi State on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

See Also:

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Alabama Basketball No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Tale of the Tape, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama: All Things CW