Capacity and Ticket Information Announced for Alabama Baseball

Seating inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be socially-distanced and reduced
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Athletics has announced its plans relating to capacity, ticket distribution and game-day operations for the 2021 baseball season.

While there will be no public sales of season tickets due to the demand from existing ticketholders, fans looking to secure single-game tickets should visit RollTide.com and follow Alabama Baseball on social media as updates to ticket inventory will be shared on a game-by-game basis.

As a reminder, ticketholders have the ability and are encouraged to transfer, sell or donate tickets, should they be unable to attend a game. Details on how to manage mobile tickets can be found on RollTide.com.

Important Information for 2021

  • In compliance with CDC and state public health guidance, seating in Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be socially distanced.
  • Masks are required for entry and must be worn at all times while not eating or drinking.
  • Due to decreased capacity, there will be no reserved parking areas this season. There will be plenty of parking available even when there is conflicting events in Coleman Coliseum.
  • Gates will now open one hour prior to first pitch
  • Due to social distancing guidelines, the Home Plate Club Meal Pass only option will not be offered this season. Only those who have season tickets in the Home Plate Club will be able to access the food from the Home Plate Club.

Important Dates for Season Ticketholders

  • January 28 Ticket Request Applications Sent
  • February 4 Ticket Request Deadline
  • February 9 Send Fulfillment Emails/Charge Cards
  • February 12 Send Tickets via Mobile Delivery

Season Tickets

  • Season tickets are being made available only to those who had season tickets during the 2020 baseball season

Season Ticket Pricing

Season Ticket Options Ticket Cost (per ticket)

TIDE PRIDE $190

Faculty/Staff $152

Senior (65&older) $95

Single Game Tickets

  • General admission tickets will be sold on an individual game basis. Inventory is not guaranteed and will vary game-to-game.
  • General admission tickets on a single game basis may also be available in the Right Field Terrace pending the results off the student ticket opt-in. These tickets would go on sale the week of the game on RollTide.com. All ticket purchasers would enter through Gate 6.

Right Field Terrace

  • Students will opt-in to request tickets in the Right Field Terrace prior to the game. Any unclaimed inventory would be offered and sold to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Guidelines

  • All sales placed via phone, window or online are final at time of processing. There will be no exceptions.
  • For all ticketed athletics events by The University of Alabama, every attendee must have a ticket, regardless of age.
  • The University of Alabama reserves the right to change the date, opponent and start time of any event. These changes will not entitle the ticketholder to a refund.
  • All changes will be communicated through RollTide.com, social media channels and local media.

Will Call Information

  • Will Call will be open one hour prior to first pitch and will be located at the Home Plate ticket booth.
  • Please have a valid photo ID in order to retrieve your tickets.

Student Ticket FAQs

Is there a fee for student tickets to home baseball games?

No, student tickets are free for home baseball games.

How do I request a student ticket to an upcoming baseball games?

Students interested in attending an upcoming game must opt-in for a ticket during the specified opt-in window for each game. For Tuesday and Wednesday games, the opt-in window is from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. on the Monday prior to the game. For weekend games, the opt-in window is from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. on the Wednesday prior to the game. The opt-in process for each game will be conducted on RollTide.com.

How is it determined which students will receive a ticket to each game?

Each class of students has been allocated a percentage of the overall student ticket allotment. The share of the allotment by class is listed below. Tickets will be awarded randomly among the students within each class who opted-in for a ticket.

Seniors: 45%

Juniors: 20%

Sophomores: 15%

Freshmen: 15%

Graduate/Professional: 5%

When will I find out whether I received a ticket?

Students who opted-in for a ticket to an upcoming game will be notified via email of whether they received a ticket on the day immediately after the opt-in window closes. For Tuesday/Wednesday games, ticket fulfillment emails will be sent on Tuesday. For weekend games, ticket fulfillment emails will be sent on Thursday.

How do I use my ticket on game day?

Your ticket will be loaded onto your Action Card. You will enter the Right Field Terrace at Gate 6 by swiping your Action Card.

Is there a limit on the number of games for which I can receive a ticket throughout the season?

No, there is no limit on the number of games for which you can receive a ticket through the randomized lottery.

If I receive a ticket but can no longer attend the game, can I transfer or donate the ticket to someone else?

No, ticket transfer and donate options are unavailable for baseball. Students should only request a ticket to an upcoming game if they intend to attend the game.

Is the student section reserved seating or general admission seating?

The student section is general admission seating. Student seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Right Field Terrace. There will be demarcated seating pods to earmark available seating areas.

Accessible Seating

  • Please contact the Alabama Athletics TIDE PRIDE/Ticket Office at 205-348-2262 or by email at ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu if you need accessible seating.

Game Delays/Postponements

  • If a game is postponed customers will be given an option of a refund at the end of the season.

