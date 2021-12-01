CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 3 After Iron Bowl

Ultimately, where Alabama stands right now in the eyes of the committee doesn't really matter. The message is simple at this point: win and you're in.

If Alabama upsets No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, they will be in the top four of the College Football Playoff final rankings that will be released on Sunday. But until then, Tuesday night offered the penultimate rankings from the committee before conference championship weekend.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 3 in this week's rankings after a come-from-behind, quadruple overtime win at Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The offense looked dreadful for most of the game, but Bryce Young was able to lead Alabama on a 97-yard drive to tie the game with 24 seconds left before ultimately winning 24-22 in the fourth overtime.

Georgia has been ranked No. 1 in every rendition of the 2021 CFP rankings and will likely still be in the playoffs even if they lost to Alabama on Saturday.

Right now, Alabama's best win is over No. 8 Ole Miss. It also has a win over No. 22 Arkansas. The one team that has beaten the Crimson Tide so far, Texas A&M, is ranked 25th by the committee.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame.

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Pittsburgh

16. Wake Forest

17. Utah

18. NC State

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Kentucky

24. Louisiana

25. Texas A&M