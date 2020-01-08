Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Chris Stewart Celebrates Another Homecoming Behind the Microphone

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s going to be a long night for Chris Stewart. Maybe not as long as the Florida game last Saturday, but one that he’ll almost certainly never forget.

For the second time in just over a year, the Alabama announcer will be making his homecoming broadcast after suffering a major medical issue.

Last fall it was after suffering a stroke. This time it’s from complications from heart-bypass surgery.

He’s going to be very popular when Alabama men’s basketball hosts Mississippi State in its home-SEC opener (6 p.m., SEC Network). He was on the Crimson Tide side when it visited Florida last Saturday, Stewart’s comeback game behind a microphone, but this will be at Coleman Coliseum.

“It was great seeing him,” junior guard/forward Herbert Jones said. “I went to see him in the hospital before, and it was just a blessing just to see him come to our game.”

Stewart had bypass surgery on August 12 and appeared to be well on the road to recovery when he ended up back at Brookwood Hospital and didn’t leave for a couple of months as his body slowly repaired itself. He then transitioned to the Spain Rehabilitation Center before returning home just before Thanksgiving.

“We gave him a full 50 minutes,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said about the double-overtime loss to the Gators. “He had to go overtime, and then again. I can’t listen to it, I’m coaching the game, but apparently, he did great.

“It’s great to see him. I remember seeing him in a hospital bed. He didn’t look great when we went to see him in the hospital when we were up at SEC Media Days. He told me it was his goal to get back for the first SEC game. He did it. So, I think we gave him something to push for. He made it.”

Stewart is the radio play-by-play man for Crimson Tide basketball broadcasts and baseball, plus is broadcast host for Crimson Tide Sports Network’s radio coverage football games, and the television host of both the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats” Show.

“I was happy to see him,” Oats said. “Our guys were happy to see him. I think Alabama nation out there was happy to hear his voice.

“Hopefully, we can give him a 40-minute game instead of a 50-minute game.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derrick Henry Is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week... Again

Tyler Martin

The Titans star running back carried his team to an upset victory over the New England Patriots

National Title Announcers Comment on the Saban Blueprint for Coaching Success

Christopher Walsh

Even though Alabama and Nick Saban aren't in the National Championship Game, they're still being talked about by its announcers

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 8, 2020

Tyler Martin

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

It’s with heavy heart that Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa part ways

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa's press conference was as much an ending as a new beginning for the quarterback

If Injury Bug Not Bad Enough, Alabama Basketball Been Under the Weather Too

Christopher Walsh

Alabama hoping to have a little more depth available against Mississippi State

Tide in Transition: What Alabama’s QB Situation Looks like Moving Forward

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide begins life without Tua Tagovailoa, but with still a lot at quarterback

DeVonta Smith Announces Return to Alabama

Joey Blackwell

The junior wide receiver let his decision be known on social media Monday

Bryce Young Named 2019 Maxwell Football Club National High School Offensive Player of the Year

Tyler Martin

Quarterback Bryce Young continues to rack up the accolades after stellar senior season

Alabama Linebacker Joshua McMillon Returning for Sixth Year

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide will have both veteran interior linebackers back for 2020 season

Alabama Adds 2020 Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kyle Mann as Invited Walk-On

Tyler Martin

Kyle Mann is the Crimson Tide's 27th commit in the 2020 cycle