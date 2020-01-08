Chris Stewart Celebrates Another Homecoming Behind the Microphone

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s going to be a long night for Chris Stewart. Maybe not as long as the Florida game last Saturday, but one that he’ll almost certainly never forget.

For the second time in just over a year, the Alabama announcer will be making his homecoming broadcast after suffering a major medical issue.

Last fall it was after suffering a stroke. This time it’s from complications from heart-bypass surgery.

He’s going to be very popular when Alabama men’s basketball hosts Mississippi State in its home-SEC opener (6 p.m., SEC Network). He was on the Crimson Tide side when it visited Florida last Saturday, Stewart’s comeback game behind a microphone, but this will be at Coleman Coliseum.

“It was great seeing him,” junior guard/forward Herbert Jones said. “I went to see him in the hospital before, and it was just a blessing just to see him come to our game.”

Stewart had bypass surgery on August 12 and appeared to be well on the road to recovery when he ended up back at Brookwood Hospital and didn’t leave for a couple of months as his body slowly repaired itself. He then transitioned to the Spain Rehabilitation Center before returning home just before Thanksgiving.

“We gave him a full 50 minutes,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said about the double-overtime loss to the Gators. “He had to go overtime, and then again. I can’t listen to it, I’m coaching the game, but apparently, he did great.

“It’s great to see him. I remember seeing him in a hospital bed. He didn’t look great when we went to see him in the hospital when we were up at SEC Media Days. He told me it was his goal to get back for the first SEC game. He did it. So, I think we gave him something to push for. He made it.”

Stewart is the radio play-by-play man for Crimson Tide basketball broadcasts and baseball, plus is broadcast host for Crimson Tide Sports Network’s radio coverage football games, and the television host of both the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats” Show.

“I was happy to see him,” Oats said. “Our guys were happy to see him. I think Alabama nation out there was happy to hear his voice.

“Hopefully, we can give him a 40-minute game instead of a 50-minute game.”