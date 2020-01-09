Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Stewart Calls First Home Game Since Illness

Cary L. Clark

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – They did a moving pre-game tribute to veteran Alabama play-by-play man Chris Stewart just before he called his first home game since returning from a lengthy illness. How did that make the witty Stewart feel?

“I’ll be honest,” Stewart said. “What was going through my mind most was, ‘I can’t hear it,’ because we had come back out of the commercial and I was on the air, but the fact that they would do that and recognize me was incredibly kind.”

FB_IMG_1578541427112
Stewart prepares for his first game back with colleagues. (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

Stewart called Saturday’s road loss in Gainesville in his first game back, but Wednesday in front of the home folks was different, and seemingly went well.

“I felt like it was OK,” Stewart grinned. “They didn’t bring a hook out for me at any point, so I took that as a good sign.

“It was fun. I felt confident. I felt like my breath support was good enough, which is the biggest issue for me.

“I’ve got great teammates, and that helps as well.”

Those teammates include Roger Hoover, who did play-by-play in Stewart’s absence and has now shifted to sideline duties including halftime interviews with Alabama coach Nate Oats. Former Tide player Brian Passink does color and visited Stewart numerous times during his illness. Veteran engineer Tom Stipe completes the crew, and all were grinning ear-to-ear at having Stewart back behind the mic.

It helped that Alabama won the game over Mississippi State, 90-69.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bounce Back? Alabama Basketball Can't Afford not to Against Mississippi State

Christopher Walsh

Rebounding figures to be critical during Crimson Tide's home SEC opener

Alabama Basketball Wins SEC Home Opener Over Mississippi State, 90-69

Joey Blackwell

A dynamic second half after a slow start puts the Crimson Tide at .500 in the SEC

Live Updates: Alabama Hosts Mississippi State in SEC Home Opener

Tyler Martin

Follow along here for live updates before, during, and after the game

Tide in Transition: Linebacker Corps Should go Back to Being Heart of Defense

Christopher Walsh

Alabama poised to go from having no experienced players at interior linebacker, to to it being the most experienced group

Crimson Corner: Josh Jacobs Gives Back

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama running back gives back to his family after a successful rookie season with the Oakland Raiders

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Derrick Henry Is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week... Again

Tyler Martin

The Titans star running back carried his team to an upset victory over the New England Patriots

Jerome Ford Enters Transfer Portal

Joey Blackwell

According to a report, the redshirt-freshman entered the portal Wednesday afternoon

National Title Announcers Comment on the Saban Blueprint for Coaching Success

Christopher Walsh

Even though Alabama and Nick Saban aren't in the National Championship Game, they're still being talked about by its announcers

Chris Stewart Celebrates Another Homecoming Behind the Microphone

Christopher Walsh

Alabama announcer to broadcast his first home game after spending months in the hospital due to complications from bypass surgery