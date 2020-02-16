LSU Coach Will Wade Calls Alabama's Herbert Jones an "Absolute Warrior"

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU coach Will Wade was not a happy camper after his team fell 88-80 to Alabama on Saturday, but he was quick to compliment Alabama’s effort and plan.

“It was a great game," he said. "A good comeback by our guys. The offensive rebounds in the second half were big. Herb Jones had 10 of them.

“Give Alabama credit. They played really, really well and deserved to win. You can’t lose both the 3-point line and the free throw line against them. You look at the free throw line and they beat us by six points there in a six-point game.”

On Jones’ career-high 17 rebounds with a cast on his left hand, Wade seemed to be in awe as much as anyone else of the gutsy performance

 “[Jones] is an absolute warrior," he said. "For him to come out there and do that for his team ... will be what they need to hopefully get in the NCAA tournament. Tremendous player.”

The Tigers made a comeback late before, as Wade noted, “[Jaden] Shackelford hit one at the end of the press and that hurt us.”

• On junior post Galin Smith’ 10 points and six boards, the coach again tipped his hat: “He was 6-7 from the free throw line and he was a 30-something per cent shooter coming into the game.”

• On the game-high 27 points by guard Kira Lewis Jr, Wade noted that “pretty much any good guard can get loose on us. We let him get to his right hand. If you’re an opposing guard, we’re a pretty good bunch to play against.”

• On Birmingham’ Trendon Watford’s 18-point effort that also included some key missed shots, Wade said, "I think he was forcing things. He wanted to play so well. He was trying too hard and he was pressing. They had a very good defensive game plan on him. He probably wanted to play well too badly.”

• On the foul differential after Alabama coach Nate Oats went to half court to debate a call: “I remember it but I don’t want to be fined. I think [official] Doug Shows is tremendous and you’ve got to trust what they do. I think we only got fouled once in the last 12 minutes.

“We weren’t aggressive enough. We were fading away and shooting the ball on one foot. We’ve got to be more aggressive.”

• On his offense during Alabama’s late first half run: “Our spacing was poor but you’ve got to give Alabama some credit on that. Their defense was tremendous.”

