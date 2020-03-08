Tide Softball Takes Series Win Over Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In the rubber game of its first SEC series of 2020, Patrick Murphy saw his Team 24 run rule Arkansas at Rhoads Stadium a second straight day. The final Sunday was 9-1

Starting in the circle for a second straight day, true freshman Kilfoyl threw six innings, allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out two. She got the win and is now 6-4 on the season.

Kilfoyl pitched out of a bases loaded no out situation in the first inning by inducing a line drive double play turned by shortstop Skylar Wallace and third baseman Maddie Morgan. That was followed by a pop to second baseman Savannah Woodard.

Autumn Storms [10-3] handcuffed Bama in Friday’s 1-0 Razorbacks win and on Sunday she got the loss seven runs [two earned] and seven Tide hits.

The no. 9/13 Crimson Tide [14-8, 2-1 SEC] was led offensively by graduate transfer Alexis Mack who tallied a career high RBI’s on 3-for-4 hitting including a bases clearing triple in the third. Also driving in runs were Bailey Hemphill, KB Sides [2-3 hitting], Woodard and pinch hitter Karla Hice, who invoked the run with an RBI hit a second straight day.

The schedule now shifts out of conference play briefly when the Crimson Tide hosts its third home tournament of the season. Alabama’s first opponent [weather permitting] in the four day affair is BYU on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Other participants include Texas, Troy and Bryant.

