Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1986 Notre Dame

Cary L. Clark

By most accounts, the two most storied programs in college football history are Alabama with its 17 national titles and Notre Dame, which claims 11. Everyone remembers the beat down Alabama gave the Irish to win the 2012 title in Miami, but how many know that until 1986 the Crimson Tide had never beaten the school from South Bend, Ind.?

It’s true, and when the smoke had cleared on Oct. 4, 1986, Bama Nation was understandably delirious. The Tide took out the Irish 28-10 before a full [75,808] Legion Field in Birmingham. Cornelius Bennett had the legendary sack of Notre Dame’s Steve Beurlein. Greg Richardson broke the game open with a punt return for a touchdown of 66 yards to open the scoring, and the Tide never looked back.

That 0-4 record against the Golden Domers? Gone.

“This was a great win for our team,” said fourth-year coach Ray Perkins of Alabama. “Give our players a lot of credit for great effort.”

Senior Al Bell caught two touchdowns from Mike Shula, and tight end Howard Cross hauled in one as well.

Heisman winner Tim Brown caught a TD from Beurlein for Notre Dame’s only touchdown. Brown also fumbled on the second half kickoff thanks to a massive hit from Bama’s Desmond Holloman to set up Bell’s second score.

Players of the Game for the Tide were Bell on offense, nose guard Curt Jarvis on defense and Holloman on special teams.

Bobby Humphrey ran for 73 yards on 17 carries to lead the Tide rushing game. Shula threw for 191 yards while completing 15-of-23 passes for three touchdowns and one pick. Bell had 99 yards on five catches including the two TD’s.

Bama lost in South Bend the next year but is now 2-5 against Notre Dame after its big 42-14 national title game win in January of 2013. The two teams are set to play a home-and-home later this decade. Bama will travel to South Bend in 2028 and Notre Dame heads to Tuscaloosa in 2029.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I can't wait for that 2028-2029 home-and-home series.

