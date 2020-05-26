Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1994 Georgia

Cary L. Clark

It was, to coin a worn-out sportswriter’s phrase, a “comeback of Lazarusian proportions.”

In the second quarter of the October 1, 1994 Georgia at Alabama game, the scoreboard at Bryant-Denny Stadium showed quarterback Eric Zeier and the visiting Georgia Bulldogs leading the Gene Stallings-coached Alabama Crimson Tide 21-7. Things looked dire.

Then, Stallings and offensive coordinator Homer Smith turned Jay Barker loose, as in, let him sling it.

And sling it Jay Barker did. When the dust had cleared and the scoreboard reached all zeroes, Barker had thrown for 396 yards on 26-of-34 passing. He found receiver Toderick Malone behind the Bulldogs secondary twice in the second half – with the victim being current South Carolina coach Will Muschamp—and Bama rallied for a 2928 win in front of a loud and boisterous crowd.

A late field goal by Michael Proctor provided the winning points.

For his efforts, Barker was named the Player of the Week by Sports Illustrated.

To this day, when Muschamp recruits metro Atlanta’s Tucker High School, he and Tucker offensive coordinator Malone joke about how Malone nearly cost Muschamp his starting safety job under then –UGA coach Ray Goff.

After the game, Barker explained, “Everything was kind of like a blur. The offensive line gave me all day to throw the ball. Coach [Homer] Smith continued to say that our offense would explode after the slow start.

“We exploded today.”

Added Malone: “Jay threw the ball exceptionally well and I just caught it.”

Junior kicker Proctor said of his game-winner from 32 yards out with 1:12 to go, “I’ve been waiting three years for this. I wanted the opportunity. We work on this every week at practice.”

That boot capped a Barker-led drive of 38 yards in eight plays and included a Barker scramble to keep it alive.

Zeier threw for four scores and 263 yards in a losing effort, but in his defense, a Bulldog tight end dropped a pass in the fourth quarter that would have been a clock-eating first down. The ensuing punt set up Barker and Proctor’s late heroics.

Something that hasn’t changed since then to now was heard during a conversation after the game between a Tide fan you may know and a distraught Georgia fan: “We’re still Bama and you’re still Georgia.”

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

A late field goal to win the game. That must be nice.

Anthony Sisco
Anthony Sisco

Editor

Georgia folks want to beat Alabama so bad it hurts em. I know cause I live here! One things for certain, the series has brought us some classic games.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson Bringing Toughness, Competitive Fire to Alabama

Bama Central caught up with Jackson's high school coach, Caleb Ross, to discuss what the Prattville product is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

by

John Garcia Jr

Alabama Lands In-State 2021 Four-Star LB Ian Jackson

Prattville standout becomes sixth member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Billy Neighbors

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the legendary Billy Neighbors

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Tastes Like Chicken

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's Final Game: The 1982 Liberty Bowl

The end of an era took place at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, where Bear Bryant coached his final game

J. Bank

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: 'Mama Called'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the return of the "Bear," Paul W. Bryant

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Just A Minute: For College Football To Play In The Fall Nearly Everything Has to Go Right

College athletes are being asked to forego the one thing their pro counterparts are demanding, regular testing for the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Sweet Win Alabama (Colin Peek) vs. Lee Roy Jordan

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

No In-Person Recruiting Visits Could Mean Early Signing Period Doesn’t Happen

More bad news in the recruiting world as the NCAA announced on Wednesday no in-person recruiting visits will take place until at least July 31

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Champs (Bart Starr) vs. The Case For Blake Sims

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell