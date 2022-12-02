College Cup Semifinal Preview: Alabama vs UCLA

CARY, N.C. — The wait is over.

The Alabama women's soccer will finally take the field against the UCLA Bruins in a College Cup semifinal match on Friday evening, with a chance to play for the national championship at stake.

Both teams were a top seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and were top three in RPI.

Looking at the numbers, they're about as evenly matched as two teams can be.

Offensively, both have proven their ability to score. Alabama (76) and UCLA (62) sit among the top four of total goals in the nation, with the Crimson Tide holding the lead by a significant margin.

Alabama is also second in the nation averaging 2.92 goals per game, and UCLA averages good enough for 7th with 2.70.

Riley Mattingly Parker and Felicia Knox pace the Alabama offense, the former by scoring 17 goals so far this season, and the latter by leading the country with 20 assists. It'll be especially interesting to see how Parker does in the semifinal, not only because she's going up against one of the toughest defenses all season, but the Southeastern Conference's Forward of the Year hasn't gone more than two games without scoring a goal.

Parker didn't score against UC Irvine or against Duke.

If history serves, the Crimson Tide's leading scorer is due to put one in the back of the net.

Knox, however, is just as dangerous as a facilitator, especially on set pieces. The junior midfielder has consistently delivered through balls and corner kicks to Parker, Gianna Paul and other teammates to create scoring opportunities.

While those two draw the most attention, Alabama plays a team-oriented offense. Seven different players have scored at least five goals, including two with double-digits (Ashlynn Serepca has 10). The Crimson Tide also has six different players with at least five assists, meaning the support can come from a variety of options.

UCLA also has its share of weapons with five players scoring at least five goals, led by Sunshine Fontes' 11. The Bruins also have five players with at least five assists, but Ally Lemos, the team's leader, only has eight, followed by Fontes with seven and Lexi Wright with six.

Defensively is where the Bruins have the statistical edge. Led by Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Lilly Reale, UCLA is sixth-best in goals-against average with .512. Alabama, with an average of .648, sit at 19th in the country.

One area of the game that will be interesting is how UCLA responds to Alabama's physical style of play. In 23 games the Bruins have only been fouled 184 times this season.

On the other side, Alabama has been fouled 305 times in 26 games.

Granted, Alabama plays in the more physically-demanding SEC, but to endure that and still find success will benefit the Crimson Tide, especially against an opponent who won't challenge the team to that extent.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 CT on ESPNU.

