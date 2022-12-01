Skip to main content

Wes Hart Remembers College Cup Distractions, But Won't Over Blow Them

Hart made it to the College Cup with Florida State, and he saw how the factors surrounding the national semifinal could impact players.

CARY, N.C. — It's new to his players, but participating in the College Cup is not new to head coach Wes Hart.

Before he became the head women's soccer coach at Alabama, Hart spent two years as an assistant at Florida State, and both times the Seminoles made the championship of the NCAA women's soccer tournament, losing to UCLA in 2013 before defeating Virginia in 2014. Now Hart leads the Crimson Tide into its first College Cup match in program history, but his message, as it has preparing for any opponent. remains the same.

"I don't want to make this game bigger than it already is," Hart said. "We've done a good job all year long treating every game and every opponent the same. It didn't matter who we were playing."

I don't want nerves. And it's naturally gonna happen. It's gonna be a bigger crowd, and clearly it's a bigger stage. But really, what I want to do is reemphasize that 'Hey, this is another game, another good opponent that we've seen all year long.'"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The message and goal are clear, but Hart is aware of what comes with reaching such a big stage: more distractions. 

Outside of practice and preparation for the game, players have to do interviews with the media; some have to do photoshoots and other promotional activities for when the game is aired on television; and some have to deal with friends and family who want tickets for the game. 

"There's just more distractions than I think we're used to," Hart said. "And through my time at Florida State, I've kind of seen that and how it can weigh on the players and affect the players."

The frenzy that surrounds national semifinals and finals can be overwhelming, and none of the Alabama players have reached this point before. That said, the team has spent the entire season breaking records and accomplishing feats that no predecessor has done, yet no aura of satisfaction has appeared from anyone in the program. Using the words of captain Riley Mattingly Parker, the team maintains the same mentality: "We're not done yet."

2024 LB commit Sterling Dixon
Recruiting

Alabama Lands 2024 In-State LB Sterling Dixon

By Katie Windham
The Extra Point Alabama Basketball is expected to have a great season
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Expected to Have Great Season

By Claire Yates
A detailed view of the CFP logo at midfield during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

12-Team Playoff will Add New Dimension, Venue Selection: Just a Minute

By Christopher Walsh
College Football Playoff 2022
All Things Bama

Breaking: College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams Beginning in 2024

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: The Rane Maker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Rane Maker

By Anthony Sisco
Christopher Walsh on The Nick Saban Show
All Things Bama

A 12-Team Playoff Comes With One Big Concern For Nick Saban: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 3, 1973, Bear Bryant; Alabama is the best, for now
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Blake Byler
A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
All Things Bama

Rose Bowl Changes Direction, CFP Expansion Expected in 2024

By Christopher Walsh