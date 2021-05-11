Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In four of his last five outings, the former Alabama guard recorded at least 24 points and four assists

While the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't lit up the win-loss column this season and are out of playoff contention with just three games to go, that hasn't stopped former Alabama standout Collin Sexton from lighting up the box score each and every night.

In his last five games, Sexton has recorded at least 24 points and four assists.

In three of those five contests, he has dished out at least seven assists. The Atlanta, Ga. product's notable performances this last week came against the Pheonix Suns, where he dropped 29 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for seven assists, and in two games versus the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged nearly 26 points six assists.

On Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, he tied a game-high 25 points and eight assists in the 111-102 defeat.

Sexton has reached the 20-point mark in at least 18 of his last 19 outings. His 24.4 points per game mark is good for 18th in the entire league.

This is the eighth time this season that Sexton has been named the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Former Crimson Tide pitcher Tommy Hunter made his New York Mets debut this past week. He appeared in two games and threw four scoreless innings and struck out one batter.

Brett Auerbach made his professional baseball debut for the San Jose Giants and he started at three different positions, third base, catcher and second base. He went 4-of-9 at the plate and hit two doubles. He also scored five runs.

Last Friday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. came off the bench and scored 13 points and recorded four rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton